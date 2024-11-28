AGL 38.70 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.26%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.02%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.75 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.93%)
DCL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.88%)
DFML 38.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.74%)
DGKC 84.50 Increased By ▲ 2.56 (3.12%)
FCCL 34.23 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.42%)
FFBL 74.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.02%)
FFL 12.84 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
HUBC 110.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
HUMNL 14.16 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.07%)
KEL 5.42 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (5.24%)
KOSM 7.73 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.78%)
MLCF 40.90 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.76%)
NBP 71.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.59%)
OGDC 190.25 Increased By ▲ 1.96 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
PIBTL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.09%)
PPL 156.50 Increased By ▲ 3.83 (2.51%)
PRL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.85%)
PTC 18.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.82%)
SEARL 83.00 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.7%)
TELE 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.5%)
TOMCL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.32%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.12%)
TRG 56.30 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.46%)
UNITY 28.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 10,724 Increased By 65.8 (0.62%)
BR30 31,725 Increased By 393.4 (1.26%)
KSE100 99,851 Increased By 582.1 (0.59%)
KSE30 31,171 Increased By 138.4 (0.45%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-28

Introducing pension reforms: Aurangzeb asks SECP to make concerted efforts

Sohail Sarfraz Published 28 Nov, 2024 07:12am

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb Wednesday directed the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) to maintain close liaison with the relevant government departments for effective introduction of pension reforms in the country.

The SECP gave a detailed briefing to the Finance Minister on SECP’s initiatives including pension reforms during the minister’s visit to the SECP Head Office here on Wednesday.

During the visit, he was briefed by Chairman SECP Akif Saeed and the management team on upcoming initiatives, key reforms and achievements to date.

He was briefed on efforts towards ease of doing business in Pakistan and reaping the benefits of advancement in technology through regulatory reforms, digitalization of services and access to finance. He was also briefed on areas related to market development and innovation such as regulatory sandbox and efforts to promote startups. The Minister expressed keen interest in SECP’s initiatives towards sustainability reporting and investor education & protection and expressed satisfaction on SECP initiative to launch the ESG Sustain Portal.

The minister appreciated the steps being taken by SECP to provide one window solution to companies and digital filing of documents and other initiatives aimed at facilitating investors such as Central Gateway Portal and Emlaak Financials. While acknowledging the contribution of SECP in launch of Government Debt Securities (GDS), he highlighted the need to create liquidity in the secondary market.

He stressed the need for creating awareness regarding positive initiatives taken by SECP to provide maximum benefit to stakeholders. He also advised SECP to maintain close liaison with the government for effective introduction of pension reforms and to work with other regulatory bodies to provide seamless and efficient services in the financial sector. He assured SECP of the Government’s support on the legislative reforms.

He was informed that as of June 30, 2023, the total assets under management of 24 pension funds managed by 13 Pension Fund Managers (Voluntary Pension Systems) stood at Rs. 50.25 billion. This asset class exhibited a robust growth of 20.67% in the year under review.

The SECP has undertaken an extensive engagement process involving more than 250 industry stakeholders and employers. This inclusive approach encompassed prominent multinational companies, conglomerates, private sector companies, and professionals. Drawing from the valuable feedback received, a comprehensive framework was developed for the launch of employer-specific pension funds.

The VPS Rules of 2005 have been amended to allow Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to offer annuity products to participants upon retirement. These changes underwent a thorough process of public consultations, making individuals holding Pakistan Origin Cards eligible for these benefits. The draft amendments were submitted to the MOF for approval. The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has adopted the VPS for new employees joining after July 1, 2022. This strategic more is expected to bring approximately 25,000-30,000 new participants this year, further expanding the VPS’s reach and impact.

Another initiative included facilitating Pension Funds to invest in PF units as per already allowed thresholds, with comprehensive reforms communicated through press release, social media and direct engagement with Private Fund Management Companies (PFMCs).

To facilitate business operations and promote the adoption of – VPS among government employees in KPK, a flexible regulatory framework has been established. This framework enables the launch of pension fund schemes tailored to the needs of KPK government employees. Accordingly, SECP has granted clearances and NoCs to 9 AMC, allowing them to launch 16 pension fund schemes for the KPK employees. This initiative simplifies the process and enhances retirement planning options for KPK government personnel.

In the voluntary pension system, Islamic pension funds now comprise 24 pension funds that collectively manage assets valued at Rs. 50.26 billion. Notably, this sector witnessed a substantial growth of 20.70% during the year. In terms of both size and quantity within the broader sector, Islamic pension funds constitute an impressive 64.90% and 54.17%, respectively, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SECP finance minister Muhammad Aurangzeb pension reforms

Comments

200 characters

Introducing pension reforms: Aurangzeb asks SECP to make concerted efforts

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories