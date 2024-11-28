This is apropos an article titled “Peaceful N-Programme: Attainment of SDGs” by Zamir Akram carried by the newspaper on November 7, the writer has presented the case of Pakistan as a peaceful nuclear power in a very impressive and meaningful manner.

The article is also a comprehensive document on the performance of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the premier research & development organisation of the country.

Since its inception, PAEC has been actively pursuing the application of nuclear technology for peace and development. The article has shed light on some very rarely known areas in which PAEC has been contributing to national progress.

The fact that PAEC has been actively applying nuclear science and technology for achieving 11 out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), set by the United Nations and embraced by Pakistan, is no small feat for a developing country, and therefore deserves commendation.

Manzar Abbas (Karachi)

