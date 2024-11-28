AGL 38.45 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.6%)
AIRLINK 129.19 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.17%)
BOP 8.64 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.06%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.43%)
DCL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.28%)
DFML 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.13%)
DGKC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 3.06 (3.73%)
FCCL 34.09 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2%)
FFBL 75.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.81%)
FFL 12.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.64%)
HUBC 110.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.05%)
HUMNL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1%)
KEL 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.27%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.52%)
MLCF 40.83 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (2.59%)
NBP 71.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.72%)
OGDC 189.05 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (0.4%)
PAEL 25.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
PPL 155.00 Increased By ▲ 2.33 (1.53%)
PRL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PTC 18.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.75%)
SEARL 82.53 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.13%)
TELE 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.05%)
TOMCL 32.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.83%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.83%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
TRG 55.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.09%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.97%)
WTL 1.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.48%)
BR100 10,715 Increased By 56.1 (0.53%)
BR30 31,616 Increased By 284.6 (0.91%)
KSE100 99,454 Increased By 184.6 (0.19%)
KSE30 31,012 Decreased By -20.1 (-0.06%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion Print 2024-11-28

‘Peaceful N-Programme: Attainment of SDGs’

Published 28 Nov, 2024 06:36am

This is apropos an article titled “Peaceful N-Programme: Attainment of SDGs” by Zamir Akram carried by the newspaper on November 7, the writer has presented the case of Pakistan as a peaceful nuclear power in a very impressive and meaningful manner.

The article is also a comprehensive document on the performance of Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC), the premier research & development organisation of the country.

Since its inception, PAEC has been actively pursuing the application of nuclear technology for peace and development. The article has shed light on some very rarely known areas in which PAEC has been contributing to national progress.

The fact that PAEC has been actively applying nuclear science and technology for achieving 11 out of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), set by the United Nations and embraced by Pakistan, is no small feat for a developing country, and therefore deserves commendation.

Manzar Abbas (Karachi)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Pakistan SDGs PAEC N programme

Comments

200 characters

‘Peaceful N-Programme: Attainment of SDGs’

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories