AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.05%)
BOP 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (10.83%)
CNERGY 4.78 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (2.58%)
DCL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.37%)
DFML 38.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.8%)
DGKC 84.39 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (2.99%)
FCCL 34.19 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.3%)
FFBL 74.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-1.14%)
FFL 12.89 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.55%)
HUBC 110.78 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.38%)
HUMNL 14.22 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.5%)
KEL 5.41 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (5.05%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.65%)
MLCF 40.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.39%)
NBP 72.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.3%)
OGDC 189.96 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (0.89%)
PAEL 25.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PIBTL 7.47 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.36%)
PPL 156.10 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (2.25%)
PRL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.01%)
PTC 18.10 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.26%)
SEARL 83.57 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.4%)
TELE 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.11%)
TOMCL 32.91 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.04%)
TPLP 8.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.48%)
TREET 16.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.48%)
TRG 56.38 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.61%)
UNITY 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.63%)
WTL 1.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 10,703 Increased By 44 (0.41%)
BR30 31,658 Increased By 327.1 (1.04%)
KSE100 99,894 Increased By 624.5 (0.63%)
KSE30 31,175 Increased By 143.1 (0.46%)
Nov 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-11-28

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Recorder Report Published 28 Nov, 2024 05:45am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 202,200 tonnes of cargo comprising 145,529 tonnes of import cargo and 56,671 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 145,529 comprised of 82,653 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,906 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 58,970 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 56,671 comprised of 47,384 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 548 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,479 tonnes of Barite Lumps & 4,260 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Ts Keelung, X-Press Cassiopeia, SpilKartini, Eemslift Nelli, Riverside & Southern Unicorn berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Uafl Liberty, Seacon Bangkok, Eemslift Nelli, Yangze 31 & Independent Spirit sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust

Budgeted $9bn time deposits: EAD says country gets no amount in Jul-Oct FY25

Policy decisions: ECC concerned over delays in implementation

Sustained recovery expected: FD foresees Nov inflation to range between 5.8pc and 6.8pc

PM directs PPRA to remove non-performers

Jul 1 to Nov 15: Record Rs880bn credit disbursed to private sector

MoC asks provinces to prepare export growth roadmaps

MTBs cut-off yields sink to 2022 lows

PM says army helped govt ‘quell’ unrest

Safety of workers, projects: China asks for targeted measures

FBR shares 46 sets of third-party data with IR field offices

Read more stories