Activities of Karachi Port Trust

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 202,200 tonnes of cargo comprising 145,529 tonnes of import cargo and 56,671 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 145,529 comprised of 82,653 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 3,906 tonnes of Bulk Cargo & 58,970 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 56,671 comprised of 47,384 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 548 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 4,479 tonnes of Barite Lumps & 4,260 tonnes of Rice.

Approximately, 06 ships namely Ts Keelung, X-Press Cassiopeia, SpilKartini, Eemslift Nelli, Riverside & Southern Unicorn berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Uafl Liberty, Seacon Bangkok, Eemslift Nelli, Yangze 31 & Independent Spirit sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

