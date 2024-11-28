Capacity building, data sharing: PSX signs MoU with IBA Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) Karachi have formalized their collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing capacity building and data sharing. This MoU marks a significant milestone in their shared commitment to advancing financial education and market research in Pakistan.

The MoU was signed by Farrukh H. Sabzwari, Managing Director and CEO of Pakistan Stock Exchange, and Dr. S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of IBA Karachi, during a ceremony held at the IBA Karachi Main Campus.

Under this MoU, IBA Karachi will gain access to PSX’s comprehensive market information and products, enhancing the institution’s capabilities in market data analytics and related research. This initiative is designed to equip students and faculty with advanced tools and resources, promoting academic excellence and providing practical insights into Pakistan’s capital markets.

In parallel, PSX staff will benefit from specialized capacity-building programs offered by IBA Karachi, aimed at strengthening their professional skills and knowledge in areas critical to the rapidly evolving financial landscape.

Speaking at the ceremony, Farrukh H. Sabzwari said this partnership represents a shared vision to promote financial literacy, enhance the market research capabilities at IBA, and provide both IBA students and PSX professionals with opportunities for continuous learning. “We are confident that this collaboration with IBA Karachi will yield significant benefits for both the financial sector and academia,” he added.

Dr S Akbar Zaidi, Executive Director of IBA Karachi, added, this collaboration highlights the importance of bridging academia and the financial industry. “Together, we aim to drive innovation, research, and professional development in Pakistan’s financial sector,” he said.

