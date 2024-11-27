Lebanon state media says Israeli fire wounds 2 journalists in south

BEIRUT: Two journalists were injured by Israeli fire on Wednesday, state media said, while reporting from a border town where Israeli troops and Hezbollah fought fierce battles before a ceasefire took effect.

The truce came into force on Wednesday morning after more than two months of full-scale war, which itself followed nearly a year of cross-border exchanges of fire initiated by Hezbollah in support of ally Hamas over the Gaza war.

Both Israel and Lebanon’s army have warned people against returning to southern areas heavily hit by war, with Israeli troops still present in some border towns and villages.

“Israeli enemy forces in the town of Khiam opened fire on a group of journalists while they were covering the return of the residents and the Israeli withdrawal from the town, wounding two,” the National News Agency said.

Video journalist Abdelkader Bay told AFP he was reporting in Khiam with two other visual journalists when shots were fired and he was injured along with his colleague.

“We saw people checking on their homes and, at the same time, we were hearing the sounds of tanks withdrawing,” Bay said, adding the other wounded journalist was hospitalised.

“While we were filming, we realised there were Israeli soldiers in a building and suddenly they shot at us,” he said.

“It was clear that we were journalists,” he added.

Photographer Ali Hachicho was with Bay in Khiam when the incident happened but was not injured. They both said they saw a drone above the town before shots were fired.

“We saw military fatigues on the ground,” Hachicho told AFP, then he spotted Israeli soldiers nearby.

“When I put the camera to my eye to film them, I started hearing the sound of bullets between our feet,” he said.

Later on Wednesday, the Israel army set limits on nighttime movement in south Lebanon.