AGL 38.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.13%)
AIRLINK 129.15 Increased By ▲ 4.08 (3.26%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.68 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (5.17%)
DCL 8.51 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (7.59%)
DFML 39.04 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (4.55%)
DGKC 81.28 Increased By ▲ 3.51 (4.51%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (7.16%)
FFBL 74.80 Increased By ▲ 5.94 (8.63%)
FFL 12.73 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (7.34%)
HUBC 109.29 Increased By ▲ 4.79 (4.58%)
HUMNL 13.90 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (3.04%)
KEL 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (9.68%)
KOSM 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (7.25%)
MLCF 38.65 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (6.06%)
NBP 72.38 Increased By ▲ 6.46 (9.8%)
OGDC 186.00 Increased By ▲ 6.47 (3.6%)
PAEL 25.30 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (3.56%)
PIBTL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.5%)
PPL 151.75 Increased By ▲ 8.05 (5.6%)
PRL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 1.07 (4.4%)
PTC 17.30 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (5.49%)
SEARL 82.00 Increased By ▲ 3.43 (4.37%)
TELE 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (5.26%)
TOMCL 32.68 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (2.22%)
TPLP 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (3.69%)
TREET 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.84%)
TRG 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.09%)
UNITY 28.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (4%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,567 Increased By 477.8 (4.74%)
BR30 31,030 Increased By 1520.9 (5.15%)
KSE100 98,614 Increased By 4040.1 (4.27%)
KSE30 30,778 Increased By 1332.8 (4.53%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper trades in narrow range with traders eyeing fresh catalyst

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 12:03pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Copper prices edged up on Wednesday supported by a softer dollar but were confined to a narrow range with market participants eyeing more cues.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.2% to $9,021 per metric ton by 0349 GMT, while the most-traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) was nearly flat at 73,870 yuan ($10,180.12) a ton.

US President-elect Donald Trump on Monday released details of his planned tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico, in which he pledged to add an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese goods.

Prices fell earlier in the week, but eventually bounced back, as the tariffs on China have so far been less than previously expected.

“The devil is very much in the detail on all these announcements. It’s all headlines and no detail right now,” said Guy Wolf, Global Head of Market Analytics at broker Marex.

Helping to support prices on Wednesday was a softer dollar which makes greenback-priced metals cheaper to holders of other currencies.

LME aluminium rose 0.1% to $2,614 a ton, nickel edged up 0.2% at $16,020, tin dropped 2.6% to $28,150, zinc increased 0.6% to $3,094.50 and lead advanced 0.5% to $2,031.

Copper bounces on bargain hunting and risk appetite

SHFE aluminium fell 0.4% to 20,520 yuan a ton, nickel declined 1.6% to 126,250 yuan, tin dropped 3.2% to 234,710 yuan, while zinc rose 2% to 25,610 yuan and lead increased 0.2% to 17,225 yuan.

China’s October industrial profits narrowed their earlier declines, helped by a low base the previous year, official data showed on Wednesday, but headwinds on earnings remain stiff with the economy still battling weak demand and deflation pressures.

Market participants have been hoping for China to release more stimulus measures to support the economy, which could boost metal consumption.

Copper

Comments

200 characters

Copper trades in narrow range with traders eyeing fresh catalyst

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Oil prices rise, with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and OPEC+ policy

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Read more stories