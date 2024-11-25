AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,495 Increased By 50 (0.48%)
BR30 31,202 Increased By 12.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper bounces on bargain hunting and risk appetite

Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 04:38pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices rebounded on Monday from two sessions of losses, buoyed by bargain hunting and increased risk appetite after the choice of fund manager Scott Bessent as U.S. Treasury secretary.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was up 1% at $9,054 a metric ton by 1100 GMT.

“There’s the odd bit of bargain hunting going on. Some of these metals are looking quite cheap compared to a month ago,” said Dan Smith, head of research at Amalgamated Metal Trading (AMT).

LME copper has shed 11% since touching a four-month peak on Sept. 30 as speculators liquidated bullish positions on disappointment over the pace of stimulus in top metals consumer China and worries that incoming U.S. President Donald Trump will impose tariffs on China.

In wider financial markets, global stocks rose and bond markets welcomed Trump’s selection of Bessent.

“It does seem to be a pro-risk rally today. The Treasury pick has reassured some people,” Smith said.

Copper, aluminium under pressure from weak euro zone PMI

He added that AMT’s model for copper, which seeks to replicate algorithmic trading patterns used by computer-driven funds, is likely to flip to bullish from bearish today if copper closes above the $9,000 area.

The most traded January copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed 0.3% up at 74,160 yuan ($10,237.16) a ton.

“While Trump’s import tariffs will be a headwind for demand prospects in the medium and long term, faster inventories drawdown in China and improving spot premium will be supportive in the weeks ahead,” said ANZ analyst Soni Kumari.

Copper inventories in SHFE warehouses have begun to erode during China’s peak consumption season, which spans November and December.

In other metals, LME aluminium was up 0.9% at $2,648 a ton, nickel added 0.4% to $16,030, zinc climbed 1.3% to $3,004 and lead gained 0.6% to $2,034.50 while tin rose 0.6% to $29,095.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper bounces on bargain hunting and risk appetite

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Gold price per tola decreases Rs4,300 in Pakistan

‘Misleading statement’: FTO orders investigation against FBR officials

Prosecution of non-filers: Tax expert supports upcoming tax law

Oil prices steady as Russia, Iran tensions fuel supply fears

Read more stories