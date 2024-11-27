AGL 38.24 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.24%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Increased By ▲ 3.93 (3.14%)
BOP 7.85 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (14.6%)
CNERGY 4.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (4.49%)
DCL 8.38 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (5.94%)
DFML 38.92 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (4.23%)
DGKC 81.11 Increased By ▲ 3.34 (4.29%)
FCCL 32.60 Increased By ▲ 2.02 (6.61%)
FFBL 75.60 Increased By ▲ 6.74 (9.79%)
FFL 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (7.08%)
HUBC 109.40 Increased By ▲ 4.90 (4.69%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 5.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (9.89%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.67%)
MLCF 38.57 Increased By ▲ 2.13 (5.85%)
NBP 72.20 Increased By ▲ 6.28 (9.53%)
OGDC 186.75 Increased By ▲ 7.22 (4.02%)
PAEL 25.35 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (3.77%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.08%)
PPL 151.90 Increased By ▲ 8.20 (5.71%)
PRL 25.31 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (4.07%)
PTC 17.26 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (5.24%)
SEARL 82.35 Increased By ▲ 3.78 (4.81%)
TELE 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (4.85%)
TOMCL 32.70 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (2.28%)
TPLP 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (4.55%)
TREET 16.81 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (4.22%)
TRG 55.79 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (2.07%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (4.51%)
WTL 1.34 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.88%)
BR100 10,611 Increased By 521.8 (5.17%)
BR30 31,125 Increased By 1616.6 (5.48%)
KSE100 98,921 Increased By 4347.1 (4.6%)
KSE30 30,908 Increased By 1462.9 (4.97%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wheat falls on better supply outlook; soy, corn edge higher

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 12:00pm

SINGAPORE: Chicago wheat futures slid on Wednesday, giving up gains from the previous session, pressured by ample supplies from freshly harvested crops in the southern hemisphere.

Soybeans edged higher, although expectations of large output in Brazil limited the upside in prices. Corn also firmed.

“For now there are ample wheat supplies in the market which are keeping a lid on prices,” said one trader in Singapore. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) slid 0.6% to $5.54-3/4 a bushel, as of 0412 GMT.

Soybeans added 0.5% to $9.88 a bushel and corn climbed 0.1% to $4.28-1/2 a bushel.

Expectations of bumper output from ongoing harvest in Australia continued to provide headwinds to prices.

US winter wheat crop conditions improved for a fourth straight week following timely rainfall across the Plains this month, according to a US Department of Agriculture report on Monday.

Ukraine’s weather in November was generally favourable for the development of winter grain crops, although some of the seedlings are still underdeveloped due to the long drought earlier in the year, analyst APK-Inform quoted state weather forecasters as saying on Tuesday.

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

In the European Union, soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024-25 season in July reached 9.15 million metric tons by Nov. 24, down 30% from 13.08 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

Exporters have shipped soybeans from the busiest US grains port at the fastest rate in nearly four years after rain raised water levels in the Mississippi River, according to government data.

Some 60% of US soy exports left the Gulf Coast terminals, which draw supplies from barges travelling south on the Mississippi, the country’s most important grain waterway.

Commodity funds net bought CBOT soyoil and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. The funds net sold corn, soymeal and soybean futures contracts.

Wheat soyoil

Comments

200 characters

Wheat falls on better supply outlook; soy, corn edge higher

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

China commends Pakistan Army’s resolve in ongoing counter-terrorism efforts

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Oil prices rise, with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire and OPEC+ policy

China state media warn Trump against mutually destructive tariff war

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

Read more stories