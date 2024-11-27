AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-3.61%)
2024-11-27

EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 06:44am

PARIS: European Union soft wheat exports since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 9.15 million metric tons by Nov. 24, down 30% from 13.08 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.89 million tons, down 38% from 3.04 million tons in the corresponding period of the 2023/24 season.

The Commission added that grain export data for Italy has been incomplete for the past four weeks while export data for France has not been complete since the beginning of 2024.

Export data for Bulgaria and Ireland has been incomplete since the beginning of the 2023/24 marketing year.

Wheat wheat crop

