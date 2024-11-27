AGL 37.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.18%)
AIRLINK 128.75 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (2.94%)
BOP 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.13%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.83%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.04 Increased By ▲ 1.46 (4.77%)
FFBL 73.85 Increased By ▲ 4.99 (7.25%)
FFL 12.28 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (3.54%)
HUBC 109.05 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (4.35%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 38.00 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (4.28%)
NBP 70.35 Increased By ▲ 4.43 (6.72%)
OGDC 187.72 Increased By ▲ 8.19 (4.56%)
PAEL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.33%)
PIBTL 7.39 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.36%)
PPL 151.00 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (5.08%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.41%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.66%)
SEARL 81.45 Increased By ▲ 2.88 (3.67%)
TELE 7.53 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.29%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.29%)
TRG 56.50 Increased By ▲ 1.84 (3.37%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.85%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (4.65%)
BR100 10,482 Increased By 392.5 (3.89%)
BR30 30,838 Increased By 1329.4 (4.51%)
KSE100 98,023 Increased By 3448.7 (3.65%)
KSE30 30,586 Increased By 1141.7 (3.88%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

England know what they’re doing with Bethell selection, says captain Stokes

Reuters Published 27 Nov, 2024 11:28am
England’s Jacob Bethell takes part in a training session two days before the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 26, 2024. Photo: AFP
England’s Jacob Bethell takes part in a training session two days before the first Test cricket match between England and New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 26, 2024. Photo: AFP

Ben Stokes said he can understand why some people may have concerns about handing Jacob Bethell his Test debut at number three against New Zealand but the England captain has no doubts the 21-year-old can have a positive impact on the side.

Bethell will bat at three for the first time in first-class cricket when he makes his Test debut at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval on Thursday.

He has impressed in shorter formats, making his Twenty20 and one-day international debuts in September, and has five half-centuries in first-class cricket but has never batted higher than number four in red-ball cricket.

Asked if the decision to play Bethell at three could be divisive, Stokes told reporters on Tuesday: “You can totally understand it, but you’ve got to be true to yourself when you get given the opportunity to be able to make decisions.

“We’ve always done what we feel is right for the team. It’s gone in our favour quite a lot, so I think we do know what we’re doing. We’re not picking people just to wind people up.

We do know what we’re doing.

Jacob Bethell to bat at three on England Test debut against New Zealand

“We do know what we look for, and when you’re in a position to make decisions you’ve got to do it by your standards and your means. Beth’s got the capability to be able to go out there, bat three and hopefully impact the game, like he has done throughout the summer in the white-ball team.”

Following an injury to wicketkeeper Jordan Cox, Ollie Pope will take the gloves and drop down the order to bat at six with Bethell coming in ahead of Joe Root.

Ben Stokes England vs New Zealand test Jacob Bethell Jordan Cox

Comments

200 characters

England know what they’re doing with Bethell selection, says captain Stokes

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories