Ayaz Sadiq leaves for Russia today: Visit aimed at boosting ties between govts, people thru parliamentary democracy

Naveed Butt Published 27 Nov, 2024 08:20am

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq will lead a parliamentary delegation to Russia from 27th November to 1st December 2024 on an official visit.

He is visiting Russia at the invitation of the Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich.

The visit aims to consolidate, upgrade and expand friendly ties between the governments and the people of the two countries through parliamentary diplomacy.

The parliamentary delegation included members of the National Assembly of Pakistan from all political parties including, Abdul Qadir Patel, Rana Muhammad Hayat Khan, Syed Agha Rafiullah, Dr Muhammad Farooq Sattar, and Sher Ali Arbab.

The parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sadiq will hold meetings with the Chairman of the State Duma, Volodin Vyacheslav Victorovich. The call on will be followed by signing of the MoU between the State Duma and the National Assembly of Pakistan, on expanding parliamentary cooperation and contact.

Furthermore, Speaker Sadiq would also hold bilateral meeting with the Chairperson of the Federation Council, Valentina Matvienko, and with the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexei Overchuk to deliberate upon ways to strengthen Pakistan-Russia ties.

Moreover, Speaker Sadiq said would also call on Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. These meetings will be instrumental in highlighting Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to boost ties with Russia. The meeting with Vice Chairman of State Duma, Alexander Babakov is also included in the schedule.

Besides having high-level meetings with Russian counterparts, the parliamentary delegation would also visit historical and cultural sites of Russia including; the State Academic Bolshoi Theatre of Russia, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier to attend the wreath-laying ceremony, the State historical-cultural Museum-Preserve Moscow Kremlin, the Moscow Cathedral Mosque, and the State Hermitage.

