Pakistan Print 2024-11-27

Sindh Bank holds Hajj ballot 2025 for its employees

Press Release Published 27 Nov, 2024 08:28am

KARACHI: Sindh Bank hosted a balloting event on Tuesday at its Head Office to select four employees, one each from the officer grades and the support staff, who will be sponsored by the Bank to perform Hajj in 2025.

The event was presided over by Muhammad Anwaar, President & CEO of Sindh Bank, and attended by Deputy CEO Syed Assad Ali Shah, Head of HR & Training Baqir Hussain, and other senior executives.

Following the transparent computerized balloting process, the following employees were selected as principal candidates for the Hajj sponsorship:

Arif Rehman Solangi- OG-I

Ali Raza- OG II

Jahanzaib- OG III

Sajjad Ali- Tea Boy /Messenger

Additionally, the alternate candidates selected were:

Sagheer- OG I

Muratab Ali- OG-II

Saddam Hussain- OG II

Zeeshan-Tea Boy/ Messenger

Sindh Bank remains committed to the personal and spiritual well-being of its employees, recognizing the importance of supporting them in fulfilling their religious obligations. The Bank extends its best wishes to the selected candidates for a meaningful and fulfilling Hajj pilgrimage in the coming year.

Sindh Bank Hajj 2025 Sindh Bank employees

