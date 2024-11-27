USAID-supported SPF for SMEs officially launched in KP

PESHAWAR: The US Consul General in Peshawar Shante Moore and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Economist Arifullah Awan on Tuesday officially launched the USAID-supported Strategic Partnership Framework (SPF) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a milestone in fostering a sustainable and inclusive economic environment in the region.

The SPF will improve coordination between public and private sectors, development partners, and academia to enhance economic growth and attract private sector investment, with a strong focus on supporting the small and medium enterprises as drivers of innovation and employment in the province, according to a press release issued here.

In his keynote address, Consul General Moore reaffirmed the US government’s unwavering commitment to advancing inclusive economic development in Pakistan, with a special emphasis on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He highlighted the enduring partnership between the US government and Pakistan in promoting sustainable growth and empowering local economies.

“This Strategic Partnership Framework is a testament to the transformative potential of collaboration. By uniting diverse stakeholders it aligns seamlessly with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s vision for a resilient and inclusive economy. The US government, through USAID, takes immense pride in supporting this initiative, which not only strengthens the SME sector but also lays the groundwork for a robust and self-sustaining economic environment in the region,” said CG Moore.

The event brought together officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representatives from the private sector, and academic institutions, underscoring the shared vision of a resilient economy. The framework also emphasizes the importance of local capacity building and private sector engagement to create a dynamic and adaptable economic landscape.

