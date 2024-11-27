AGL 37.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.79%)
AIRLINK 128.40 Increased By ▲ 3.33 (2.66%)
BOP 7.27 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (6.13%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.92%)
DCL 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (7.46%)
DFML 38.85 Increased By ▲ 1.51 (4.04%)
DGKC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.87%)
FCCL 32.00 Increased By ▲ 1.42 (4.64%)
FFBL 73.90 Increased By ▲ 5.04 (7.32%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.37%)
HUBC 109.19 Increased By ▲ 4.69 (4.49%)
HUMNL 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.78%)
KEL 4.98 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.1%)
KOSM 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (4.32%)
MLCF 37.98 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (4.23%)
NBP 70.20 Increased By ▲ 4.28 (6.49%)
OGDC 187.50 Increased By ▲ 7.97 (4.44%)
PAEL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.74%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (3.08%)
PPL 151.01 Increased By ▲ 7.31 (5.09%)
PRL 25.11 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.25%)
PTC 17.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.66%)
SEARL 81.35 Increased By ▲ 2.78 (3.54%)
TELE 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.88%)
TOMCL 32.50 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (1.66%)
TPLP 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.94%)
TREET 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.98%)
TRG 56.45 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (3.27%)
UNITY 28.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.85%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.1%)
BR100 10,476 Increased By 386.7 (3.83%)
BR30 30,834 Increased By 1325.5 (4.49%)
KSE100 97,968 Increased By 3394.2 (3.59%)
KSE30 30,565 Increased By 1120.7 (3.81%)
Nov 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-27

USAID-supported SPF for SMEs officially launched in KP

Recorder Report Published 27 Nov, 2024 08:32am

PESHAWAR: The US Consul General in Peshawar Shante Moore and the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Economist Arifullah Awan on Tuesday officially launched the USAID-supported Strategic Partnership Framework (SPF) for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), developed in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Planning and Development Department (P&DD) Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking a milestone in fostering a sustainable and inclusive economic environment in the region.

The SPF will improve coordination between public and private sectors, development partners, and academia to enhance economic growth and attract private sector investment, with a strong focus on supporting the small and medium enterprises as drivers of innovation and employment in the province, according to a press release issued here.

In his keynote address, Consul General Moore reaffirmed the US government’s unwavering commitment to advancing inclusive economic development in Pakistan, with a special emphasis on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He highlighted the enduring partnership between the US government and Pakistan in promoting sustainable growth and empowering local economies.

“This Strategic Partnership Framework is a testament to the transformative potential of collaboration. By uniting diverse stakeholders it aligns seamlessly with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s vision for a resilient and inclusive economy. The US government, through USAID, takes immense pride in supporting this initiative, which not only strengthens the SME sector but also lays the groundwork for a robust and self-sustaining economic environment in the region,” said CG Moore.

The event brought together officials from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, representatives from the private sector, and academic institutions, underscoring the shared vision of a resilient economy. The framework also emphasizes the importance of local capacity building and private sector engagement to create a dynamic and adaptable economic landscape.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

KP UNDP SMEs USAID SME Sector Strategic Partnership Framework

Comments

200 characters

USAID-supported SPF for SMEs officially launched in KP

Intra-day update: rupee steady against US dollar

800 PTI workers arrested: Gandapur, Bushra ‘flee protest site’ amid crackdown

Key requirement for conventional banks removed

Banks start scrapping monthly fee on large deposits

Oil prices steady with focus on Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire, OPEC+ policy

PPL records significant boost in hydrocarbon production

Karachi’s businessmen decide to launch ‘Air Karachi’

Jul-Oct: $1.723bn borrowed from multiple sources

‘Winter package’ to be made available to KE consumers as well: govt

Foreign investors: Jul-Oct profit repatriation soars 66pc to $807.2m YoY

Read more stories