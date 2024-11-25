AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan

Naqvi says those who gave protest call responsible for cop’s death as PTI convoy crosses Islamabad toll plaza

BR Web Desk Published November 25, 2024
LIVE: Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi addresses media at D-Chowk, Islamabad

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi vowed on Monday that he will not “spare those behind the death of a policeman” near Hakla Interchange.

“A first information report (FIR) will be registered against those who gave the protest call,” he told the media persons after offering funeral prayers for the martyred policeman.

Naqvi claimed that the protesters opened fire at the police contingent near Hakla Interchange. “It was easy to respond to bullets with bullets but the law enforcers responded with tear gas and rubber bullets,” he said.

“We promise the families of the martyrs that their blood will not go in vain”, the minister added.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police claimed that a policeman had lost his life during clashes with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters near Hakla Interchange.

“Muzafargarh Police Constable Muhammad Mubashir Bilal, who had sustained serious injuries after being tortured by the “miscreants” near Hakla Interchange, has succumbed to his wounds,” the Punjab Police said on X.

Inspector General Punjab Dr Usman Anwer paid tribute to the slain police officer while reiterating that the Punjab Police will ensure compliance with the country’s Constitution and law at any cost.

“The department will ensure the welfare of the family of the martyred policeman,” he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the death of the policeman and ordered that those responsible be identified, and punished according to the law.

Meanwhile, the PTI’s convoys from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa led by Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur crossed the Islamabad toll plaza.

Addressing the convoy near Hazara Interchange earlier in the day, Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI’s founding chairman and ex-premier Imran Khan said on Monday that the party’s march would not end until Imran was released.

“This is not just about my husband but about the country and its leader.”

Bushra is part of the convoy led by KP Chief Minister Amin Ali Gandapur.

On Sunday, thousands of charged loyalists of Imran, from across the country, launched the “decisive” long march towards the federal capital, removing all the barricades set up by the government to stop their way.

The government has used shipping containers to block major roads and streets in Islamabad, most of them patrolled by large contingents of police and paramilitary personnel in riot gear.

A ban has also been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies, and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

In a bid to foil the long march, the police also arrested hundreds of PTI supporters from the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as residents took to the streets in big numbers to voice strong support for Imran’s final call, pressing the government to meet their three demands – release of PTI political members from jails, abolishment of 26th controversial Constitutional Amendment and return of PTI’s “stolen mandate.”

Scores of protesters and some policemen were injured during clashes between police and PTI protesters, as protesters pelted stone at law enforcers at Dhok Kala Khan, Khana Pul and Faizabad areas of Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan PTI protests Bushra Bibi PTI protest in Islamabad

Az_Iz Nov 25, 2024 09:03pm
Make pakistan great. Release imran now.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

