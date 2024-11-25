AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
Pakistan

In pictures: PTI’s ‘final call’ to get Imran Khan released

BR Web Desk Published November 25, 2024
Members of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempt to throw back teargas shells fired by riot policemen as they protest during a march to Islamabad demanding Khan’s release in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP
Members of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempt to throw back teargas shells fired by riot policemen as they protest during a march to Islamabad demanding Khan’s release in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

In what Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former premier Imran Khan called a “final call”, party leaders and workers initiated a large-scale march towards Islamabad on November 24, vowing not to return until the release of Khan.

In a bid to foil the PTI’s planned march, the government imposed Section 144 in several districts, banned public gatherings, deployed heavy contingent of police, and sealed the capital city with containers.

A member of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempts to throw back teargas shells fired by riot policemen as they protest during a march to Islamabad demanding Khan’s release in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP
A member of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attempts to throw back teargas shells fired by riot policemen as they protest during a march to Islamabad demanding Khan’s release in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP
Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Omar Ayub Khan (C), Pakistan’s leader of opposition, of jailed former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, flashes a victory sign along with supporters as they march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP
Omar Ayub Khan (C), Pakistan’s leader of opposition, of jailed former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, flashes a victory sign along with supporters as they march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chase riot police on a hilltop during their march towards Islamabad demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo:AFP
Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chase riot police on a hilltop during their march towards Islamabad demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo:AFP

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party shout slogans as they march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP
Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party shout slogans as they march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP
Supporters of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party march towards Islamabad after clearing shipping containers placed by authorities during a demonstration demanding Khan’s release, in Hasan Abdal in Punjab province on November 25, 2024. Pakistan’s capital was under total lockdown on November 24, with mobile internet cut and thousands of police flooding the streets as supporters of jailed ex-prime minister marched on the city. Photo: AFP

Supporters of jailed former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prepare teargass shells to throw to the police officers during a protest demanding his release, in Swabi, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on November 24, 2024. Photo: AFP
Supporters of jailed former Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party prepare teargass shells to throw to the police officers during a protest demanding his release, in Swabi, northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on November 24, 2024. Photo: AFP

