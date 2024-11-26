One killed, dozens injured: PTI convoys enter capital amid clashes with police

ISLAMABAD: Amid teargas shelling, baton charge by the police, thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters from all over the country led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi entered capital on late Monday night.

The convoys – stretching over 15 kilometres – from all parts of the country crossed Chungi No 26 and were on their way to D-Chowk till the filing of this report late Monday night. The PTI rally, consisting of thousands of supporters, faced clashes with police and paramilitary forces as they crossed Katti Pahari on the Motorway.

According to eyewitnesses, the police and paramilitary personnel had to retreat and take refuge in nearby hilly areas, paving the way for the marchers to proceed to Islamabad.

On their way to the capital, the CM and Bushra Bibi kept delivering fiery speeches to charge the workers.

Addressing the workers, Bushra Bibi reiterated the party’s call for the release of Imran Khan.

“We’ll not call off the protest unless Khan Sb is freed. I’ll remain here till my last breath even if everybody else leaves,” she added.

Meanwhile, the district administration ramped up security by deploying additional personnel and erecting more shipping container barriers at Chungi No 26. Control of the area was handed over to Rangers in an effort to prevent the PTI workers from entering the city.

Further reinforcing security, city police increased the number of shipping containers and personnel along Maraglla Road, the same route used by Gandapur during the PTI’s October 4 protest. Additional security measures were also implemented around the red zone and its access roads.

The federal capital has been largely disconnected from Rawalpindi and other cities for the past three days due to roadblocks and security measures. Key locations such as Express highway is blocked at location Khanna Pul, Shakarparian- I-8 entry is blocked at location Shakar Pariyan, Golra Mor towards GT Road is blocked at location Golra Mor, 26 Number entry is blocked at location 26 Number bridge, Main Airport Road is closed – Alt Route:- Kalma Chowk – 22 No – Dhamial Rd – DkSyedan – Girja Rd Thalian Village active, Margallah Avenue – Islamabad is blocked at location E-11, D-12 Exit – Iran Avenue is blocked at location D-12 Exit, 1 lane open for E-7 -D 12 link, Express Highway exit -Srinagar Highway is blocked at location Zero Point, Srinagar Highway Exit – Express Highway is blocked at location Zero Point, Faizabad and IJP road.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Aamir Mughal took to the streets in Sector I-8, leading chants against the government and in support of the party’s demands for the release of their political leaders, including Imran Khan. The situation remains tense as the PTI continues its push toward Islamabad.

It Is pertinent to mention here that the KP chief minister has made special arrangements to defuse the impact of the teargas shelling by installing large sized fan on a truck.

A police constable of Punjab Police was reportedly killed due to severe injuries, while several other police officials and protesters sustained injuries during violent clashes.

Earlier in the morning, Barrister Gohar Khan and along with Barrister Saif held a meeting with Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi.

Following the meeting, Barrister Gohar described the discussion as significant, confirming that Imran Khan’s call for a protest remains final and that rumours about it being cancelled were untrue.

He emphasised that Khan’s stance on the protest was unchanged, and the movement would proceed as planned. The meeting focused on strategic discussions regarding the ongoing political situation and the party’s future course of action.

When asked about the ongoing negotiations surrounding the protest, Barrister Gohar assured reporters that updates would be provided in due course. He further confirmed that discussions were still ongoing but did not offer further details at this time.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi attended the funeral of the deceased constable of Punjab police and reiterated that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

