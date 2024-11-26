CJ LHC dismiss plea against 26th Amendment

LAHORE: Lahore High Court Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Monday upheld the objection raised by the registrar office on a petition filed a citizen against the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act 2024 and dismissed the same for being not maintainable.

Earlier, the chief justice heard the petition of Nazir Ahmad Chaudhry, as objection case and questioned the lack of information of the petitioner’s counsel regarding pending of a similar petition with the Supreme Court. She also noted that no supporting documents were attached to substantiate the petition.

The Chief Justice observed that it was inappropriate to file petitions on the same issue in multiple courts and dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

The petitioner contended in his petition that the amendment did not align with the preamble of the Constitution and also violate to the principle of independence judiciary.

The petitioner, therefore, asked the court to set aside the Constitution (26th Amendment) Act 2024 for being unconstitutional.

