CM assails attacks on Punjab police

LAHORE: As many as 20 Punjab police personnel including SP, DSP and SHO have been injured in attacks by protestors.

“It is regrettable that more than 20 police personnel including SP, DSP and SHO have been injured in attacks,” said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif while expressing a deep sense of grief over acts of firing on officers and officials of Punjab police and police check posts.

The CM said, “The protesters were also seen with short machine guns, tear gas, knives and masks etc. The protesters used such weapons in their attacks on Punjab police that only police have in their possession. Shots were fired at Ghazi Barutha, Mianwali, Hazara Motorway and other places.”

Maryam Nawaz said, “Punjab police has been kept unarmed to avoid clashes. It is still unarmed.” She noted, “In their previous protest, a constable was martyred and more than 25 were injured.”

The CM said, “Attack by police force of one province on that of another province using government resources tantamount to tarnishing national unity. What kind of protest is this where government resources are used? Instead of a protest, this movement is an attempt of armed terrorism.”

Moreover, the CM in her message on ‘International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women’ said, “Women are my red line, violence or cruelty against them is absolutely not tolerable.”

She added, “For the first time in history, Islam gave orders to give women complete respect and rights. The honor and respect of women, including daughters and sisters, is the Sunnah of our beloved Holy Prophet (SAW).”

She said, “Those who commit violence against women are cowards and criminals, they will be dealt with iron hands. Women’s protection is the top priority of Punjab government.”

