AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 26, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-11-26

SACM puts his weight behind Hyderabad mayor

Recorder Report Published 26 Nov, 2024 08:20am

HYDERABAD: Abdul Jabbar Khan, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, addressed a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, where he vehemently defended the Hyderabad Mayor against criticism from Opposition representatives. Jabbar Khan termed the criticism as baseless and accused the opposition representatives of levelling unfounded allegations.

He emphasized that the Pakistan People’s Party-led government has initiated numerous projects to improve water supply and drainage in Hyderabad.

He highlighted the operational Latifabad No 4 water plant project, which supplies water to a large population of the city. Jabbar Khan reiterated that criticism should be constructive and aimed at reform, rather than baseless allegations.

The Special Assistant invited MQM Pakistan representatives to work together with the government, emphasizing that the PPP is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people of Hyderabad. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to address drainage, water supply, and public parks. He noted that the local government has only been in power for a year and has already made significant progress. He added that the PPP has done extensive work on roads in rural areas. He criticized opposition representatives for their baseless allegations, stating that the Mayor of Hyderabad is a responsible person and the people of Hyderabad are with him.

In response to a question, Jabbar Khan said that the Secretary will sit with the DG in Hyderabad and solve the problems of the citizens. He emphasized that the Mayor of Hyderabad visits all areas of the city without discrimination and listens to the problems of the people.

Peoples Party Provincial Secretary Information Mukhtiar Ahmed Aajiz Dhamrah also addressed the press conference, stating that the Peoples Party supports all parties protesting against the proposed construction of six canals on the Indus River in Punjab. Aajiz Dhamrah emphasized that Chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a clear message that he will not allow Sindh’s water to be plundered. He noted that the Ministers, including the Chief Minister Sindh, have opposed the construction of canals on water issues and are fighting for rights people in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Sindh SACM Mayor Hyderabad Abdul Jabbar Khan

Comments

200 characters

SACM puts his weight behind Hyderabad mayor

Work under way for direct air link to Moscow, Minsk: Aleem

Intelligence-sharing: FD to ink MoU with FMU and FIU of Belarus

Govt weighs industry status for packaging sector

Nov revenue collection target: FBR may go for ‘additional measures’

Belarus urged to simplify import rules

Prioritising Balochistan: Ecnec clears Rs172.7bn for uplift schemes

World Bank uncovers key bottlenecks in ‘EDEIP’

Protest decision: PTI chief Gohar says ‘it’s final’

Adviser says cut in policy rate helped govt save Rs1.3trn

Justice Agha made head of SHC constitutional benches

Read more stories