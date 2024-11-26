SACM puts his weight behind Hyderabad mayor

HYDERABAD: Abdul Jabbar Khan, Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister, addressed a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club, where he vehemently defended the Hyderabad Mayor against criticism from Opposition representatives. Jabbar Khan termed the criticism as baseless and accused the opposition representatives of levelling unfounded allegations.

He emphasized that the Pakistan People’s Party-led government has initiated numerous projects to improve water supply and drainage in Hyderabad.

He highlighted the operational Latifabad No 4 water plant project, which supplies water to a large population of the city. Jabbar Khan reiterated that criticism should be constructive and aimed at reform, rather than baseless allegations.

The Special Assistant invited MQM Pakistan representatives to work together with the government, emphasizing that the PPP is committed to fulfilling its promises to the people of Hyderabad. He also highlighted the government’s efforts to address drainage, water supply, and public parks. He noted that the local government has only been in power for a year and has already made significant progress. He added that the PPP has done extensive work on roads in rural areas. He criticized opposition representatives for their baseless allegations, stating that the Mayor of Hyderabad is a responsible person and the people of Hyderabad are with him.

In response to a question, Jabbar Khan said that the Secretary will sit with the DG in Hyderabad and solve the problems of the citizens. He emphasized that the Mayor of Hyderabad visits all areas of the city without discrimination and listens to the problems of the people.

Peoples Party Provincial Secretary Information Mukhtiar Ahmed Aajiz Dhamrah also addressed the press conference, stating that the Peoples Party supports all parties protesting against the proposed construction of six canals on the Indus River in Punjab. Aajiz Dhamrah emphasized that Chairman Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a clear message that he will not allow Sindh’s water to be plundered. He noted that the Ministers, including the Chief Minister Sindh, have opposed the construction of canals on water issues and are fighting for rights people in Sindh.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024