AGL 39.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.42 (-1.05%)
AIRLINK 131.22 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (1.67%)
BOP 6.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.89%)
CNERGY 4.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (4.9%)
DCL 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.29%)
DFML 41.47 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.59%)
DGKC 82.09 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.4%)
FCCL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.01%)
FFBL 72.87 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-2.1%)
FFL 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (4.43%)
HUBC 110.74 Increased By ▲ 1.16 (1.06%)
HUMNL 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (5.53%)
KEL 5.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
KOSM 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.42%)
MLCF 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.78%)
NBP 64.01 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.79%)
OGDC 192.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.87 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
PPL 154.07 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-0.89%)
PRL 25.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.16%)
PTC 17.81 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.77%)
SEARL 82.30 Increased By ▲ 3.65 (4.64%)
TELE 7.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.27%)
TOMCL 33.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.8%)
TPLP 8.49 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.07%)
TREET 16.62 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
TRG 57.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-1.41%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
WTL 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.44%)
BR100 10,504 Increased By 59.3 (0.57%)
BR30 31,226 Increased By 36.9 (0.12%)
KSE100 98,080 Increased By 281.6 (0.29%)
KSE30 30,559 Increased By 78 (0.26%)
Nov 25, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as communication services, IT drag

  • CSE All Share index settled 1.4% lower at 12,866.65
Reuters Published 25 Nov, 2024 05:51pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in communication services and information technology stocks.

The CSE All Share index settled 1.4% lower at 12,866.65.

Sri Lanka’s central bank is expected to renew the easing of interest rates on Wednesday, with a reduction of a quarter percentage point, as it looks to boost economic growth during the island nation’s recovery from a lingering financial crisis.

John Keells Holdings and Commercial Bank of Ceylon PLC were the top losers on the CSE All Share, falling 26.603 and 11.159 index points respectively.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index fell to 85.2 million shares from 86.1 million shares in the previous session.

Sri Lankan shares end higher as real estate, healthcare gain

The equity market’s turnover rose to 2.16 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($7.4 million) from 1.90 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 257.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.05 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as communication services, IT drag

Protest to continue until Imran is released, says Bushra Bibi as PTI resumes Islamabad march

Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Islamabad

PTI protests causing daily loss of Rs190bn, says Aurangzeb

NetSol Technologies announces buyback of shares

ECNEC approves development projects worth over Rs172 billion

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

Punjab govt announces winter vacations from December 20

TotalEnergies pauses business with Adani, says it was not aware of US investigation

Gold price per tola falls Rs4,300 in Pakistan

PPRA refuses to relax rules for Nadra procurement

Read more stories