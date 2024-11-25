Bangladesh batsmen struggle against West Indies

NORTH SOUND: Some dogged batting ensured that Bangladesh saved the follow-on before bad light brought a premature end to the third day of the first Test against the West Indies in Antigua on Sunday.

Starting the day on 40-2 in reply to the West Indies’ 450 for nine declared, the Bangladesh batters crawled their way to 269 for nine, past the follow-on mark but still trailing by 181 runs.

Kemar Roach removed Shahadat Hossain during the morning for 18 but Mominul Haque dug in with Litton Das to add 62 for the fourth wicket.

Mominul brought up his 50 from 115 balls before falling leg before to the next delivery he faced from Jayden Seales.

Das went on to make 40 before chopping on to Shamar Joseph. When Mehidy Hasan Miraz (23) fended Alzarri Joseph to short-leg, Bangladesh had slumped to 166 for five, in serious danger of following on.

Jaker Ali and Taijul Islam steadied the ship, adding 68 for the seventh wicket before Jaker, who made a half-century against South Africa in his only other Test in October, reached his second half-century.

Shortly after, he fell for 53 to the medium pace of Justin Greaves whose undefeated 115 was the highlight of the West Indies first innings.

Alzarri Joseph returned to bowl Taijul for 25 and finish the day as West Indies’ most successful bowler with 3-69.

Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud took them past the follow-on but Bangladesh will have their work cut out to avoid defeat in this first Test of this two-Test series.