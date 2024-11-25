AGL 39.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.2%)
Nov 25, 2024

30th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2024: Shanaya Vawda wins Bronze medal

Published 25 Nov, 2024

KARACHI: Seven-year-old swimmer Shanaya Vawda clinched the bronze medal in the 8 and Under breaststroke category at the 30th Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship 2024, held on Sunday at Karachi Club.

Shanaya’s impressive performance in the competitive event showcased her budding talent and determination, making a significant mark in her young swimming career.

The Palmolive Sindh Women’s Swimming Championship is one of the region’s premier competitions, offering a platform for young swimmers to demonstrate their skills. Shanaya’s achievement is a promising indicator of her potential in the sport, with more success expected as she continues to develop her swimming abilities.

