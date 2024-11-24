People rejected PTI’s protest call, says Ahsan

Federal minister for planning and special projects, Ahsan Iqbal, said on Sunday that the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) demonstration call has failed as the forces advocating protests and sit-ins have been rejected by the public, Radio Pakistan reported.

The statement comes as PTI is preparing to march towards Islamabad despite a warning from the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) of possible terrorist attacks.

PTI presses forward with Islamabad protest as NACTA warns of terrorist attack

According to the NACTA alert, the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) is planning attacks during the PTI protest in Islamabad. Thousands of security personnel have been deployed to handle the party’s demonstration.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore, Ahsan said that protection of lives and properties is government’s responsibility and appropriate precautionary measures have been taken in this regard.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Pakistan is on the path of progress and development due to successful economic policies.

NACTA warns terrorists could target PTI’s protest on Nov 24

He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will soon announce a five years plan for economic progress.

He said, however, the protestors have a nefarious design to disrupt this progress for their own personal agendas.

He said that PTI wants to disrupt normal life and create law and order situation in the country once again.

Ahsan said, however, no one will be allowed to take the law in their own hands and the miscreants will be dealt strictly.

He said that the PTI founder has been sentenced by courts, and he can only be released through legal way and not through any sit-in and protest.

He said that the PTI founder will have to clear his name from every case through courts only.