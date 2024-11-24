PTI protest: terror attack warning issued by govt

ISLAMABAD: The National Counter-Terrorism Authority (NACTA) has issued a threat alert about possible terrorist attacks during Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

The NACTA alert threats revealed that elements the Fitna al-Khawarij, which is reportedly planning attacks in the big cities of the country.

It says, several attackers associated with the group have already crossed the Pak-Afghan border and entered various cities on the nights of November 19 and 20. The group is believed to be targeting public gatherings and rallies, it says.

The threat alert says that there is a credible threat of terrorism from Fitna al-Khawarij during the PTI’s possible protest in Islamabad, urging law enforcement agencies to remain on high alert.

