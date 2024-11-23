Berrettini gives Italy edge on Australia in Davis Cup semis

MÁLAGA: Matteo Berrettini helped defending Davis Cup champions Italy put one foot in the final with a 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5 win over Australia’s Thanasi Kokkinakis on Saturday.

World number one Jannik Sinner faces Alex de Minaur, whom he has beaten on all eight occasions they have played, in the second singles rubber aiming to drive home Italy’s 1-0 lead in the tie.

The winner will face Netherlands in Sunday’s final after the Dutch ousted Germany 2-0 on Friday to reach the showpiece for the first time in 104 years of trying.

Berrettini was superb in the doubles decider as Italy beat Argentina in the quarter-finals and captain Filippo Volandri rewarded him by selecting him for the opening clash in a repeat of last year’s final.

Australia’s Kokkinakis beats USA’s Shelton in Davis Cup thriller

Kokkinakis emerged triumphant after an epic battle against Ben Shelton as Australia ousted record 32-time winners USA but fell short this time.

Berrettini watched on as Italy won the Davis Cup for the first time in 47 years in 2023, not part of the squad but cheering from the sidelines as he recovered from an ankle injury.

This year he has been able to play an important role in Italy’s charge towards the final.

“Thank you very much for the support, I’m so happy,” said Berrettini.

“After I lost the first set it wasn’t easy to digest that, but when I’m fighting for my country with this crowd… I kept on fighting.

“We have to take it step by step and we have the best player in the world (up next).”

The Italian was in the ascendency in the first set, forcing four break points which Kokkinakis was able to fend off.

Berrettini opened up two more in the 11th game and took the first when the Australian sent a forehand wide to break for a 6-5 lead, but Kokkinakis saved a set point and hit back to force the tie-break.

Against Shelton he emerged triumphant with a 16/14 tie-break win and this time the resilient Kokkinakis saved two more set points before Berrettini slapped a forehand into the net to fall behind.

Buoyed, the Australian produced his first break point of the match but Berrettini held for a 2-1 advantage, followed by two holds to love each.

The Italian converted his second break point in a long eighth game to take the lead and served it out to love to force a third set.

Kokkinakis survived two break points in the first game and no others emerged in an even battle until the 11th game when he conceded two more.

Berrettini capitalised on the first and served out the set with an ace to delight thousands of Italian supporters at the Martin Carpena arena.