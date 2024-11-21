Australia’s Kokkinakis beats USA’s Shelton in Davis Cup thriller

MÁLAGA: Thanasi Kokkinakis edged Ben Shelton 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 (16/14) to put Australia 1-0 up on record 32-time Davis Cup winners the United States in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Australia, who have triumphed 28 times, second only to the USA, last won the tournament in 2003 but finished as runners-up in the last two editions.

Kokkinakis emerged triumphant after a gripping tie-break, saving four match points and spurning six of his own before eventually prevailing when Shelton went long.

“I don’t know if I’ve been that pumped up in my life, I wanted that one bad, I wanted to help my team,” said the Australian.

“(The tie-break) was tough, we were both serving well, I think I only got tight on one shot… he was serving incredibly, I can’t even speak, I’m happy.

“It’s a massive win for me… Lleyton (Hewitt, Australia’s captain) showed faith in me, anyone could have played but I just wanted to give it my all.”

Shelton, on his Davis Cup debut and chosen ahead of Tommy Paul by captain Bob Bryan, showed nerves in the first set and Kokkinakis took full advantage.

After Shelton held in the first game, the Australian won the next six straight to rapidly mop up the first set.

The American, ranked 21st, 56 places above his opponent, hit back strongly in the second as he came out with far more panache and immediately secured a break.

Shelton, 22, saved four break points for a hold to make it 4-2, utilising his huge serve, and served it out, sealing the set with an ace to force a third.

Neither was able to force their way ahead and a nerve-wracking and lengthy tie-break ensued with Kokkinakis eventually snatching victory.

In the second rubber Australia’s Alex de Minaur faces world number four Taylor Fritz, who finished as runner-up in the ATP Finals last week and reached his first Grand Slam final at the US Open in September.

Later Thursday Jannik Sinner’s Italy, the defending champions, face Argentina in the last quarter-final clash, with the winner facing Australia or the US.

The Netherlands, who defeated Rafael Nadal’s Spain on Tuesday, battle Germany in the first semi-final on Friday.