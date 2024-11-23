AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Islamabad sealed ahead of planned PTI rally

Fazal Sher Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 08:54am

ISLAMABAD: The federal government is bracing for the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) “do-or-die” protest. The district administration has placed shipping containers at all entry points of the Red Zone, Faizabad, Expressway, Kashmir Highway, Jinnah Avenue, IJP Road, Murree Road, and all entry and exit points of the city. The administration is likely to close the roads on Saturday.

The city police put security on high alert and continued random checking at different points of the capital.

The Islamabad Transport Authority (ITA) has ordered the management of all bus stands in the twin cities to close their bus stations. Those, found involved in opening a bus station, will face strict action. The administration also closed hostels in the city.

PTI faces setback as IHC rules no protest allowed over weekend

The Metro bus service operating in the twin cities (Islamabad and Rawalpindi) will also remain completely suspended on November 24.

The city administration has already imposed Section 144 in the federal capital for two months.

A ban has been placed on all public gatherings of five or more people, processions, rallies and demonstrations, according to a notification issued by Additional District Magistrate Usman Ashraf.

The additional police force consists of over 19,000 personnel requisitioned from Punjab, Sindh provinces and Azad Jammu Kashmir arrived in the federal capital. Similarly, M1, M2, M3, M4, M14 and M11motorways closed for traffic from 8pm on Friday.

