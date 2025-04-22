PSL 10: Yasir, Ubaid hand Multan Sultans their first win

Mohammad Rizwan-led Multan Sultans bagged their first victory in the tenth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) by defeating the Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of the tournament played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Lahore Qalandars fell 33 runs short of a daunting 229-run target despite Sikandar Raza’s fighting half-century, as their batting line-up collapsed under pressure.

Chasing a mammoth 229, the Qalandars ended at 195 for 9 in their 20 overs. Raza stood tall with an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls, smashing 5 fours and 3 sixes to keep Lahore’s hopes alive. But wickets tumbled around him as the rest of the batting order struggled to maintain the required run rate.

Earlier, Lahore began with a promising start as Fakhar Zaman blazed 32 off just 14 deliveries, including 3 sixes, but his dismissal triggered a mini-collapse.

Abdullah Shafique (18) and Daryl Mitchell (19) showed glimpses of resistance, while Sam Billings added valuable momentum with a rapid 43 off 23. However, once he fell in the 15th over, the run chase derailed.

Ubaid Shah was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3 for 37 in his four overs. Usama Mir and Michael Bracewell supported well with two wickets apiece, while David Willey and Josh Little chipped in with one wicket each.

In the first innings, the opposition piled on a commanding total of 228, thanks to aggressive knocks that tore through the Qalandars’ bowling attack. Haris Rauf had a night to forget, conceding 54 runs in just 3 overs, while Zaman Khan went for 22 in a single over. Rishad Hossain was the only bright spot with the ball, taking 2 for 45.

Shaheen Shah Afridi, who took just one wicket while giving away 43 runs, had little impact as captain, both with the ball and the bat. His side’s bowlers lacked control, leaking boundaries frequently and failing to apply any sustained pressure.

The Qalandars now face an uphill battle in the tournament. With bowlers misfiring and the middle order crumbling, the team will require a collective effort in the coming fixtures.

PSL 10 points table

Team Matches (M) Wins (W) Losses (L) Points (PT) Net Run Rate (NRR) Islamabad United (IU) 4 4 0 8 +2.544 Karachi Kings (KK) 5 3 2 6 -0.215 Lahore Qalandars (LQ) 4 2 2 4 +1.095 Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) 4 1 3 2 -0.844 Quetta Gladiators (QG) 3 1 2 2 -0.917 Multan Sultans (MS) 4 1 3 2 -1.790

Next fixture

Multan Sultans will face Islamabad United in an all-important Pakistan Super League clash on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The match will begin at 8:00 PM PKT.

