PM Shehbaz, President Erdogan demand immediate ceasefire in Gaza

BR Web Desk Published April 22, 2025 Updated April 23, 2025 01:11am

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday renewed their call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, voicing deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis and urging urgent international assistance for the Palestinian people.

The two leaders appealed during a high-level bilateral meeting in Ankara, where they reaffirmed the historic and strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye.

President Erdogan lauded Pakistan’s consistent support for the Palestinian cause and acknowledged the country’s humanitarian contributions to Palestine.

The two leaders expressed mutual resolve to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors, with a strong focus on economic collaboration and regional connectivity.

The meeting took place during PM Shehbaz’s official visit to Turkiye and comes just two months after the 7th High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) was convened in Islamabad.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, both leaders reviewed progress on the follow-up actions from the February summit and expressed satisfaction over the expanding scope of bilateral relations.

The premier emphasised the importance of boosting economic ties through joint ventures and enhanced bilateral investment.

He outlined potential areas for expanded cooperation, including energy, mining, agriculture, defence production, and cutting-edge technologies like Artificial Intelligence and cybersecurity.

“Regional and bilateral connectivity will be key to strengthening trade and enhancing people-to-people exchanges,” he said during the meeting.

The meeting concluded with a renewed pledge to further enhance the strategic partnership between Pakistan and Turkiye, with a shared vision for peace, prosperity, and development in the region.

President Erdogan later hosted a banquet in honour of PM Shehbaz and his delegation, reflecting the warmth and strength of relations between the two nations.

Earlier, PM Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Ankara on a two-day official visit to Turkiye at the invitation of President Erdogan.

Turkiye’s Defence Minister Yashar Guler received the Prime Minister at the airport.

The PM is accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi.

The premier’s visit underscores the deep-rooted strategic partnership between Pakistan and Türkiye, marked by a tradition of regular high-level engagements, the Foreign Office (FO) said earlier in a statement.

During the talks, the two leaders will review bilateral relations and exchange views on recent regional and global developments, the statement added.

“As long-standing allies and strategic partners, Pakistan and Türkiye maintain a tradition of regular high-level exchanges, reflecting the exceptional bonds of brotherhood between the two nations,” the FO stated.

President Erdogan last visited Pakistan in February this year.

PM Shehbaz and President Erdogan signed 24 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), protocols, and cooperation agreements across various sectors to further strengthen bilateral ties.

