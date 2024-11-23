AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,450 Increased By 43.4 (0.42%)
BR30 31,209 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.59%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 23, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-23

11th Tameer Awards 2024: Shell Pakistan celebrates young Pakistani entrepreneurs

Press Release Published November 23, 2024 Updated November 23, 2024 05:47am

KARACHI: Recently acquired by Wafi Energy, Shell Pakistan — one of the country's longest-standing multinational corporations — hosted the grand finale of the 11th Tameer Awards 2024. The event celebrated and honored enthusiastic and aspiring entrepreneurs of Pakistan.

The 11th edition of the Tameer Awards attracted over 400 applications, with 30 finalists selected across six categories.

The event brought together a distinguished jury panel, comprising business leaders, industry professionals, and academic experts, who played a key role in evaluating the candidates. Following in-depth pitches to the respective jury members, the winners and runners-up in each category were chosen for their innovation and excellence.

The Chief Executive & Managing Director of Shell Pakistan Limited, Waqar Siddiqui, stated: “Each year, we continue to be inspired by the exceptional talent and creativity displayed by these young entrepreneurs.

We take immense pride in supporting their journeys through our Tameer programme. It is uplifting to witness the wealth of talent emerging within our country. We are confident that these bright minds will drive innovation, progress, and prosperity, paving the way for a brighter tomorrow for all.”

The grand winners of the 11th Tameer Awards 2024 were: for Circular Economy, The Natural Fiber Company by Mohammad Faraz Khokhar, a startup transforming banana stem waste into eco-friendly products like ropes, fabric, and bags.

For Clean Energy Solutions, Green City by Zain Ali Siddiqui, a smart energy management system that optimizes renewable energy use through AI and data analytics. For Empowering Women, DiabEazy by Mahnoor Rizwan, an AI-powered diabetes management platform offering personalized solutions, telemedicine, educational resources, and a supportive community that helps individuals manage their health and reduce healthcare costs.

For Technology Innovation, Fortify by Sidra Shakeel, a SaaS-based ERP solution tailored for real estate businesses, streamlining operations like rent collection, CRM, financial management; automating processes and improves decision-making.

For Transportation and Mobility, Naya Raastaby Fahd Ahmed Farid, an idea to build green roads to reduce heat in cities by using titanium dioxide and dyes in road material to reflect sunlight, improving road durability and lowering maintenance costs.For Bright Ideas, EcoFoil - Seal the Flavour by Maryam Butt, an idea offering reusable, chemical-free alternative to plastic wrap and foil, reducing waste and pollution.

The runners up were: Royella Foods for Circular Economy, Voltshare Technology for Clean Energy Solutions, Zarai Baramdaat for Empowering Women, LibXR for Technology Innovation,EV Square for Transportation and Mobility and EF-3F (Environment Friendly Fuel, Feed, Fertilizer) for Bright Ideas.

Since its inception, Tameer has aimed to strengthen the local economy by encouraging and supporting entrepreneurship. Over a million youth have been engaged through this program. 10 Pakistani entrepreneurs won International Trade Grants worth PKR 3.8 million to visit seven countries and expand their market globally. Nine Tameer entrepreneurs won the global Shell ‘Top Ten Innovators Awards worth PKR 10.4 million, receiving global and national recognition.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Shell Pakistan 11th Tameer Awards 2024 Young Pakistani entrepreneurs Wafi Energy

Comments

200 characters

11th Tameer Awards 2024: Shell Pakistan celebrates young Pakistani entrepreneurs

Banking sector saves the day as profit-taking erases intra-day gains, KSE-100 closes below 98,000

Trump granted permission to seek dismissal of hush money case

PM Shehbaz forms 11-member committee to alleviate PPP’s concerns

UK govt says would comply with ‘legal obligations’ related to ICC

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan: ISPR

Oil prices climb 1% to two-week high as Ukraine war intensifies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax down 62% YoY in Jul-Sep

Read more stories