Business & Finance Print 2024-11-23

PPL honoured with Corporate Philanthropy Award

Published 23 Nov, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has once again reaffirmed its commitment to responsible business practices by being recognised as one of the largest corporate donors in Pakistan for 2022 by the Pakistan Centre for Philanthropy (PCP).

This marks the 19th consecutive year that PPL has been honored among the top corporate givers, with its annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions amounting to an impressive Rs 3.7 billion for the financial year 2023-24.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

