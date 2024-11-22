AGL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AIRLINK 129.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.41%)
BOP 6.76 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.2%)
CNERGY 4.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.81%)
DCL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.68%)
DFML 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.66%)
DGKC 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.47 (-2.95%)
FCCL 32.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.27%)
FFBL 74.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-1.62%)
FFL 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.44%)
HUBC 110.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-0.47%)
HUMNL 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-5.22%)
KEL 5.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.86%)
KOSM 7.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-9.17%)
MLCF 38.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-3.62%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (5.66%)
OGDC 194.88 Decreased By ▼ -4.78 (-2.39%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.79%)
PPL 155.74 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.38%)
PRL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.85%)
PTC 17.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-4.88%)
SEARL 78.71 Decreased By ▼ -3.73 (-4.52%)
TELE 7.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-5.17%)
TOMCL 33.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.61%)
TPLP 8.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-7.17%)
TREET 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-6.93%)
TRG 58.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.72 (-4.44%)
UNITY 27.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.29%)
WTL 1.41 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.17%)
BR100 10,450 Increased By 43.4 (0.42%)
BR30 31,209 Decreased By -504.2 (-1.59%)
KSE100 97,798 Increased By 469.8 (0.48%)
KSE30 30,481 Increased By 288.3 (0.95%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG gains amid colder weather, stronger Europe gas prices

Reuters Published 22 Nov, 2024 05:26pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

SINGAPORE: Asian spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices rose this week to their highest level of the year so far, tracking gains in European gas and amid colder temperatures in both regions.

The average LNG price for January delivery into northeast Asia rose to $14.60 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), industry sources estimated.

“This week’s further escalations between Russia and Ukraine have returned a steep risk premium to European gas and by default Asia’s JKM market, despite actual gas supplies being uninterrupted,” said Florence Schmit, energy strategist at Rabobank London, of the Asian Japan-Korea-Marker benchmark.

European benchmark gas prices at the Dutch TTF hub have been trading at one-year highs on concerns over Russian gas supply and as cold temperatures reduced gas stockpiles.

Russia’s Gazprom last weekend halted gas supplies to Austrian gas importer OMV in a dispute over payments, while Russia’s war with Ukraine intensified.

While the risk of Europe losing more Russian gas has lifted the TTF consistently above the JKM market for the first time since end-2022, the spread remains narrow and could turn back to a JKM premium in the short-term if Russian flows continue and the situation stabilizes, added Schmit.

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG slips on tepid demand, ample supply

“But given the intensification of fighting this week we could equally see the TTF maintain its premium over the JKM for a while as Europe scrambles to import LNG cargoes. Either way, markets will be higher for longer.”

At least five LNG cargoes have diverted from Asia to Europe on higher gas prices after Gazprom halted supplies to OMV. But northeast Asian delivered markets have risen in competition with Europe, with at least one diverted carrier appearing to have switched back to head for Asia again, said Samuel Good, head of LNG pricing at commodity pricing agency Argus.

In Japan, while lower temperatures have recently led to higher gas consumption and power prices, nuclear restarts could reduce reliance on gas-fired power generation and ease LNG demand, said Rystad Energy in a note.

It added that the Japan Meteorological Agency still forecasts a 50-60% probability of above-average temperatures until Nov. 29.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Commodity Insights assessed its daily North West Europe LNG Marker (NWM) price benchmark for cargoes delivered in January on an ex-ship (DES) basis at $14.800/mmBtu on Nov. 21, a $0.25/mmBtu discount to the January gas price at the Dutch TTF hub.

Argus assessed the price at $14.790/mmBtu, while Spark Commodities assessed the December delivery price at $14.635/mmBtu.

In LNG freight, Atlantic rates fell to $15,500/day on Friday, wiping out gains made in the last two weeks, said Spark Commodities analyst Qasim Afghan. Pacific rates declined to $23,000/day.

LNG LNG imports global LNG price Global LNG

Comments

200 characters

Global LNG: Asian spot LNG gains amid colder weather, stronger Europe gas prices

Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KP, Balochistan: ISPR

Rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil heads for weekly gains as Ukraine war intensifies

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax down 62% YoY in Jul-Sep

Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Israel army says killed five in north Gaza raid

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Read more stories