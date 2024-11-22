AGL 39.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.73%)
AIRLINK 128.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.52%)
BOP 6.74 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.9%)
CNERGY 4.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-3.89%)
DCL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-4.25%)
DFML 40.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-3.21%)
DGKC 80.10 Decreased By ▼ -3.67 (-4.38%)
FCCL 32.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.06%)
FFBL 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.29%)
FFL 11.66 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.66%)
HUBC 109.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-4.88%)
KEL 5.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.3%)
KOSM 7.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-7.5%)
MLCF 38.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-2.36%)
NBP 63.50 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (5.32%)
OGDC 195.69 Decreased By ▼ -3.97 (-1.99%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.38%)
PIBTL 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-3.39%)
PPL 155.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.77 (-1.75%)
PRL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-3.67%)
PTC 17.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-5.47%)
SEARL 78.73 Decreased By ▼ -3.71 (-4.5%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-5.54%)
TOMCL 33.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-2.2%)
TPLP 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.84%)
TREET 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -1.32 (-7.56%)
TRG 58.11 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-5.23%)
UNITY 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
WTL 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.72%)
BR100 10,471 Increased By 64.6 (0.62%)
BR30 31,190 Decreased By -523.8 (-1.65%)
KSE100 97,737 Increased By 409 (0.42%)
KSE30 30,407 Increased By 214.5 (0.71%)
Nov 22, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

BR Web Desk Published 22 Nov, 2024 01:14pm

Gold prices in Pakistan rose on Friday in line with their increase in the international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola was up by Rs2,500, clocking in at Rs280,500.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs240,483 after it recorded an increase of Rs2,143, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Thursday, gold price per tola increased by Rs3,700 to settle at Rs278,000.

The international rate of gold increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was $2,693 per ounce (with a premium of $20) and was up by $25 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,450 per tola.

Last month, gold hit an all-time high of Rs287,900 per tola in Pakistan.

Internationally, gold prices were headed for their best week in a year on Friday, supported by safe-haven demand amid further escalations in the Russia-Ukraine war, while investors assessed the outlook for US interest rate cuts.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,688.70 per ounce as of 0306 GMT.

Bullion was up nearly 5% for the week so far, its best week since early October 2023.

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold market Spot gold US gold gold price gold imports gold rates spot gold prices Gold trade gold rate LME gold Gold Spot gold markets US gold prices US gold rates Global Gold prices Gold spot rates gold prices in Pakistan gold per tola US gold price gold spot rate Asia Gold price gold rates in Pakistan global market gold prices asian gold global market gold price international gold rate gold per 10 gram gold in Pakistan global gold rates Pakistan gold rate gold price per tola gold commodity Global gold price local gold prices

Comments

200 characters

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,500 in Pakistan

Seven terrorists killed in separate operations in KPK, Balochistan: ISPR

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Consortium withdraws bid to acquire majority stake in Engro Powergen Qadirpur

$25bn IT export target: PM presented comprehensive plan

Oil heads for weekly gains on anxiety over intensifying Ukraine war

Honda Atlas Cars’ profit-after-tax down 62% YoY in Jul-Sep

Bitcoin at record highs, sets sights on $100,000

Israel army says killed five in north Gaza raid

PM’s plants conversion claim not accepted: Phasing out gas, FO could save $3bn per year: China

Read more stories