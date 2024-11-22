AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

Schehzad made adviser to finance minister

Tahir Amin Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appointed an investment banker Khurram Schehzad as Adviser to Finance Minister on Economic and Financial Reforms (SPPS-I) in the Finance Division.

Schehzad has been appointed on contract basis for a period of two years.

The official notification issued by the Finance Division stated as; “the prime minister has been pleased to appoint Khurram Schehzad, as Adviser to Finance Minister on Economic & Financial Reforms (SPPS-I) in the Finance Division on a contract basis, for a period of two years, under standard terms and conditions, with immediate effect and until further orders.”

Schehzad remained member of the Policy Board of the Privatisation Commission during 2014-2023. Before his entrepreneurial initiatives in investment banking, economic and financial advisory and technology spaces, Schehzad last served at JS Group as CCO/EVP, Investment Banking Group.

Schehzad is a certified director from Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) and member of the Global Advisory Council of the Harvard Business Review (HBR), and founding member, South Asian Corporate Advisory Council (SACAC).

Khurram holds a master’s degree in business administration with a major in finance.

