Pakistan Print 2024-11-22

EPD announces resumption of outdoor activities

Zahid Baig Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

LAHORE: The Punjab Environment Protection Department (EPD) announced on Thursday the resumption of outdoor activities and the reopening of shops, markets, and shopping malls on weekends as the intensity of smog continues to decrease.

In a notification issued by the Director-General of the Environment Protection Department, following improvements in the Air Quality Index, all outdoor activities—including public and private parks, zoos, playgrounds, historical sites, monuments, museums, amusement parks, outdoor sports events, exhibitions, and festivals—will be allowed to resumed today starting until 8:00 PM across the province.

However, the public is advised to wear face masks in open areas, and individuals over the age of 65 years are urged to avoid strenuous physical activities. Those with heart or lung conditions should consult a doctor before engaging in outdoor activities. Additionally, children under the age of five should avoid prolonged periods in playgrounds.

The notification also clarified that shops, markets, and shopping malls in the districts of Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala will remain closed after 8:00 PM every day of the week, including weekends. Exemptions to this restriction include pharmacies, medical facilities, medical laboratories, vaccination centres, petrol pumps, oil depots, tandoors, bakeries, grocery/karyana stores, milk and dairy shops, sweet shops, fruit and vegetable markets, chicken and meat shops, as well as e-commerce, postal, courier, and utility services (electricity, natural gas, internet, and telecom).

Large departmental stores are allowed to keep their grocery and pharmacy sections open, while all other sections must remain closed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

EPD

