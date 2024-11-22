AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
Opinion Print 2024-11-22

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The assumption is the chicken comes first, not the egg

Anjum Ibrahim Published 22 Nov, 2024 03:03am

“Notification Maryam Nawaz (NMN) is angered at the reported Hybrid from landing in Punjab with the intent to disrupt…”

“Hybrid?”

“Gandapur – he is now known as the Hybrid by all.”

“Right, so my question: why doesn’t she issue a notification barring the Hybrid from entering Punjab?”

“I can see you are taken by NMN quite a lot.”

“That’s irrelevant…”

“What I meant was that you sounded like her: the number of contradictions in your one sentence are more than one, and was not based on known facts and…”

“Extrapolate.”

“Well the argument what comes first, chicken or egg, has been resolved in Punjab and the Centre – the egg comes first. You start picking up the leadership of the opposition well before the date of protest in Punjab and the Brown Pope starts putting up containers and digging potholes for security in Islamabad and…”

“Yeah, and to fill these holes is why the Capital Development Authority required more funds than were budgeted.”

“And don’t forget once our Punjab police is deployed in the capital, I am not sure if it has already been deployed, the food cost rises exponentially. A suggestion: Sindh police are not as fond of food…”

“Don’t be facetious. Anyway, she must know, from personal experience, that you don’t attack a Hybrid.”

“She is suffering from parathyroid and the symptoms include memory problems, forgetfulness…”

“That’s a no, no. NMN never ever forgets who she hates, ever…”

“OK, but there is a difference between protest and violence…”

“Indeed there is, but then the assumption is the chicken comes first, not the egg.”

“From where I am, neither the chicken nor the egg is affordable. I live off a piece of bread…”

“Stop lying, between privately run charities and the Benazir Income Support Programme there is no one in the country who should sleep hungry.”

“I heard Greedy for Portfolios Samdhi (GPS) does sleep hungry at times.”

“He needs to lose a lot of weight…”

“GPS is not hungry for food, but as he does the accounts for his children unless there is an appreciable increase in the accounts he gets hungry and…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

