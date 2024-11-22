SSUET stall represented at IDEAS’24

KARACHI: Sir Syed University of Engineering & Technology (SSUET) held a stall at IDEAS’24 at Expo Centre Karachi to mark IDEAS’24.

On the auspicious occasion, Registrar SSUET, Cdre Syed Sarfraz Ali (r) visited IDEAS’24, met Navy Officers, and presented SSUET Souvenir to Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi (r). Emphasizing the importance of collaboration among nations for global security, Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali said that the IDEAS’24 was a significant event, reflecting the strategic innovations shaping the future of defense.

A team of the SSUET Computer Science Department’s students, led by Moiz Haider, introduced the next generation of flood rescue technology. They made a remote-controlled high-speed rescue device to save lives in water. A remote-controlled rescue device for flood victims RAFT was put on display at the exhibition.

