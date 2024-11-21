AGL 40.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.4%)
AIRLINK 129.53 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-1.67%)
BOP 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
CNERGY 4.63 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (3.58%)
DCL 8.94 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.36%)
DFML 41.69 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.66%)
DGKC 83.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.37%)
FCCL 32.77 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.33%)
FFBL 75.47 Increased By ▲ 6.86 (10%)
FFL 11.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.06%)
HUBC 110.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.21 (-1.08%)
HUMNL 14.56 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.75%)
KEL 5.39 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (3.26%)
KOSM 8.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-6.46%)
MLCF 39.79 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.91%)
NBP 60.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 199.66 Increased By ▲ 4.72 (2.42%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.41%)
PPL 157.92 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.38%)
PRL 26.73 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 18.46 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.87%)
SEARL 82.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.7%)
TELE 8.31 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.97%)
TOMCL 34.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
TPLP 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.84%)
TREET 17.47 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (4.61%)
TRG 61.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.81%)
UNITY 27.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
WTL 1.38 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (7.81%)
BR100 10,400 Increased By 213 (2.09%)
BR30 31,653 Increased By 316.8 (1.01%)
KSE100 97,328 Increased By 1781.9 (1.86%)
KSE30 30,192 Increased By 614.4 (2.08%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end lower as real estate, industrials drag

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1% lower at 12,982.10
Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed lower on Thursday, dragged by real estate and industrial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1% lower at 12,982.10.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price inflation reached minus 0.7% year-on-year in October after easing to minus 0.2% in September, official data showed on Thursday, as the island nation continued its economic rebound.

The change was largely driven by a slowing in non-food price inflation that dipped to minus 2.3% in October from minus 0.7% in September, the Department of Census and Statistics said.

Sri Lankan shares rise as president reappoints prime minister, keeps finance minister role

Bukit Darah Plc and eChannelling Plc were the top losers on the index, down 7.8% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 161.4 million shares from 137.6 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 7.04 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($24.20 million) from 2.73 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 341 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 6.91 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end lower as real estate, industrials drag

At least 38 people killed in gun attack on passenger vans in KP’s Kurram District

Rupee marginally improves against US dollar

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israel’s Netanyahu, Gallant and Hamas leader

ATC approves Imran Khan’s five-day physical remand in vandalism case

Pakistan’s IT minister Shaza Fatima defends internet restrictions, says security comes first

Indian tycoon Gautam Adani charged in US over $265 million bribery scheme

Oil up on Russia-Ukraine missile exchange, outweighing US crude stock rises

Thatta Cement rejects ‘abrupt shutdown’ claims, says plant remains fully operational

Gold price per tola increases Rs3,700 in Pakistan

CASA-1000 power transmission system: JWG holds meeting with World Bank, IFI reps in Turkiye today

Read more stories