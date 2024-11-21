AGL 40.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.1%)
AIRLINK 131.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.33%)
BOP 6.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.15%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.46%)
DCL 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.15%)
DFML 41.25 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (1.58%)
DGKC 84.60 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (0.62%)
FCCL 32.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.19%)
FFBL 75.06 Increased By ▲ 6.45 (9.4%)
FFL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.15%)
HUBC 110.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.07%)
HUMNL 14.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
MLCF 39.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.33%)
NBP 60.70 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.68%)
OGDC 195.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.29%)
PAEL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.15%)
PIBTL 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.94%)
PPL 155.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.14%)
PRL 26.79 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.41%)
PTC 18.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.87%)
SEARL 82.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.49%)
TELE 8.37 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.7%)
TOMCL 34.80 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.72%)
TPLP 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.27%)
TREET 17.32 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (3.71%)
TRG 62.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.53%)
UNITY 27.58 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.51%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.34%)
BR100 10,348 Increased By 161.7 (1.59%)
BR30 31,484 Increased By 147.4 (0.47%)
KSE100 96,619 Increased By 1072.2 (1.12%)
KSE30 29,957 Increased By 379.4 (1.28%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 21 Nov, 2024 10:38am

The Pakistani rupee recorded a marginal improvement against the US dollar, appreciating 0.09% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

At 10:20am, the currency was hovering at 277.78, a gain of Re0.26 against the greenback.

On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 278.04, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Globally, the US dollar stood broadly firm on Thursday as traders awaited more clarity on US President-elect Donald Trump’s proposed policies and sought to second-guess the prospects of less aggressive interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve.

After stalling for three sessions, the greenback was back on the march higher, with investors lifting the dollar index measure against its key rivals closer to a one-year high of 107.07 hit last week.

The US dollar has rallied more than 2% since the Nov. 5 US presidential election on bets Trump’s policies could reignite inflation and temper the Fed’s future rate cuts.

At the same time, traders are sizing up what Trump’s campaign pledges of tariffs mean for the rest of the world, with Europe and China both likely on the firing line.

Elsewhere, bitcoin reached a record high of $95,016 on Wednesday, underpinned by a report Trump’s social media company was in talks to buy crypto trading firm Bakkt.

Bitcoin has been swept up in a blistering rally in the past few weeks in hopes the president-elect will create a friendlier regulatory environment for cryptocurrencies.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose marginally on Thursday as geopolitical concerns over escalating tensions between Russia and Ukraine countered the impact of a bigger-than-expected increase in US crude inventories.

Brent crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.2%, to $72.97 as of 0408 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 16 cents, or 0.23%, to $68.91.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Indian rupee Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee strengthens against US dollar

Buying momentum returns, KSE-100 surges over 1,100 points

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

Indian billionaire Adani charged in US with bribery; Adani Group shares tumble

Oil prices edge up on geopolitical tensions; higher-than-expected US inventories cap gains

EV policy draft finalised: minister

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

Read more stories