Fake videos of Punjab minister: CJ LHC denies post-arrest bail to co-suspect

LAHORE: Lahore High Court’s Chief Justice Aalia Neelum on Wednesday denied post-arrest bail to a co-suspect in a case regarding fake videos of Punjab information minister Azma Bokhari uploaded on social media.

Earlier, the suspect’s lawyer argued that his client was not nominated in the FIR and had not received the FIA's summons notice. He stated that two of the sections of the law mentioned in the FIR were bail able, while the third did not apply to the suspect. He asked the court to allow the bail petition of the suspect.

The Azma’s counsel opposed the bail plea and contended the FIA during the inquiry declared him guilty.

A law officer presented the record of the case on behalf of the FIA and also opposed the bail petition. The law officer said all documentary evidence was available, which proved the involvement of the suspect in the case.

The Chief Justice after hearing the arguments from both sides dismissed the bail petition of the co-suspect in the case.

