Application of ex-principal secretary to CM Punjab rejected

LAHORE: An accountability court on Wednesday dismissed an application of Muhammad Khan Bhatti, a former principal secretary to the chief minister Punjab, seeking his exoneration in a corruption reference against PTI president Pervez Elahi.

The court, however, adjourned the hearing till December 03 in the reference regarding corruption in funds released for development schemes launched in Pervez Elahi’s constituency. The court also allowed an application of Pervez Elahi seeking one time exemption from personal appearance on medical ground.

The NAB reference alleged that Muhammad Khan Bhatti being principal secretary to then chief minister Pervez Elahi maneuvered the award of contracts in favor of blue-eyed contractors. The bureau said the suspect released full payment to the contractors even before the commencement of construction work only to receive kickbacks. The bureau also alleged that money from the corruption committed by Bhatti had been transferred into the bank accounts of Pervez Elahi and his son Moonis Elahi.

