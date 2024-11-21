Overseas Pakistanis: OPF distributes cheques among 513 destitute families

ISLAMABAD: Syed Qamar Raza, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF), reaffirmed his resolve to facilitate and provide relief to overseas Pakistanis and their families with augmented efforts and dedication.

He was speaking in a simple ceremony while disbursing cheques amounting to Rs 205.2 million under the Financial Aid Scheme of OPF amongst 513 destitute families of overseas Pakistanis who died or were injured while working abroad.

Sixty (60) cheques of Rs 24 million were handed over to the concerned families at OPF Head Office, Islamabad belonging to Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Mansehra, Attock, Chakwal and Abbottabad whereas the remaining 453 cheques will be disbursed through Regional Offices of OPF at Karachi, Lahore, Quetta, Peshawar, Multan and Mirpur (AJK) to facilitate the beneficiaries at their local areas.

Under the Financial Aid Scheme, the OPF so far disbursed Rs 3.96 billion to 15,821 destitute families since introduction of the scheme in 1980.

The Chairman, OPF further said that financial assistance is not an alternative to life but some relief for the families of the deceased to minimize their financial sufferings.

On the occasion, Syed Qamar Raza extended his warm wishes for the safety of all overseas Pakistanis working in various parts of the world and assured continued welfare efforts by OPF for the facilitation of overseas Pakistanis and their families.

