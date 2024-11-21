HIT converts HAVAL H6 into modern security vehicle

KARACHI: Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) has transformed the Chinese-manufactured HAVAL H6 into a sophisticated security vehicle, offering unprecedented protection at Rs. 20 million.

In collaboration with SAZGAR, HIT has engineered the vehicle to B6 level armour protection, capable of withstanding serious ballistic threats including 7.62x51mm ball ammunition and two DM51 hand grenades. Originally manufactured by Great Wall Motor Company Limited and owned by SAZGAR in Pakistan, the vehicle has been completely transformed into a high-end protective transportation solution.

The armoured HAVAL H6 features comprehensive technical enhancements - upgraded the vehicle’s brake system, tire configurations, and suspension design. The HIT technical team has also achieved a 20% engine performance boost through advanced speed chip technology, while carefully optimizing the vehicle’s load-bearing capacity and centre of gravity.

Targeting security-conscious commercial entities and individual clients, the vehicle embodies a perfect fusion of luxury automotive design and critical security engineering. With its commercial availability, the vehicle offers protection without compromising performance or aesthetic appeal.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024