Pakistan Print 2024-11-21

Use of VPNs: Typographical error led to confusion: Council of Islamic Ideology

Naveed Siddiqui Published November 21, 2024 Updated November 21, 2024 09:19am

ISLAMABAD: The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) chairman has clarified his earlier statement, affirming that the use of VPNs for legitimate and lawful purposes is permissible and according to Islamic principles.

Addressing a news conference after presiding over a 240th CII meeting, Chairman Allama Raghib Naeemi said using VPS for lawful purposes such as communication, education, or commerce, is permissible.

He, however, clarified that his earlier statement was misconstrued due to typo mistake in the text.

The CII chairman in his earlier statement declared use of VPNs as un-Islamic and against Shariah, which sparked outrage and criticism from the public on social media.

“A VPN is not actually unlawful or un-Islamic; its permissibility depends on how it is used. If it is used to spread or access content that involves disrespect, blasphemy, unrest, anarchy, or is against national security, such usage will undoubtedly be deemed impermissible in Shariah. The government has the authority to take measures to prevent such misuse”, he pointed out.

Government regulations regarding VPN usage should be followed, such as the registration of VPNs, he said, adding registered VPNs should be preferred and unregistered should be avoided as much as possible.

The chairman said an Islamic government is responsible for facilitating citizens in achieving lawful objectives through social media while taking measures to prevent its misuse for unlawful purposes.

Meeting was attended by Allama Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Malik Allah Bakhsh Kalyar, Justice Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi (retd), Allama Dr Abdul Ghafoor Rashid, Muhammad Jalaluddin advocate, Allama Malik Muhammad Yusuf Awan, Mufti Muhammad Zubair, Allama Pir Shamsur Rehman Mashhadi, Allama Syed Iftikhar Hussain Naqvi, Prof Dr Mufti Intikhab Ahmad and Sahibzada Muhammad Hassan Haseebur Rehman.

Council, unanimously, declared that social media especially VPNs can be used for positive and noble purposes while should be stopped for negative and harmful objectives.

The CII members said social media should be used for promoting Islamic values, building moral character, advancing education and training, fostering trade, strengthening national peace and security, and other lawful objectives.

They further indicated that it must not be used for disrespect, blasphemy, falsehood, deceit, immoral purposes, promoting unrest, sectarianism, extremist actions and un-Islamic activities.

It is commonly observed that VPNs and other apps are used for various purposes on the internet.

Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said that PTA has blocked more than 100,000 sites spreading religious hatred and immorality on the recommendations of the CII.

