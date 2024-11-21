AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
Nov 21, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-11-21

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah steady

Reuters Published 21 Nov, 2024 05:51am

BENGALURU: Indonesian assets were steady on Wednesday after the country’s central bank stayed pat on monetary policy as expected, while investors across emerging Asia exercised caution ahead of artificial intelligence major Nvidia’s quarterly results.

The Indonesian rupiah and stocks were last down 0.3% and 0.2%, respectively.

Bank Indonesia held interest rates unchanged, saying changed global dynamics after the US election meant it had to focus on stabilising the local currency.

“Until we see the US dollar starting to look softer again and Indonesian rupiah showing a few signs of strength, I don’t expect them to do much in the way of easing,” said Robert Carnell, Asia regional head of research at ING.

Bank Indonesia’s move is expected to support the rupiah from further depreciation. The currency has lost 1.1% this month and nearly 3% over the year.

Meanwhile, the Jakarta stock index has underperformed its peers, down 1.3% this year. In comparison, indexes in Malaysia and Singapore have gained roughly 10% and 16%, respectively.

Sentiment in the region was subdued in the run-up to Nvidia’s third-quarter results after Tuesday’s escalation in the Ukraine-Russia conflict

MSCI’s gauge of Asian emerging market equities was largely unchanged, while an index of Asian equities including Japan was down 0.5%.

Ukraine’s use of US missiles on Tuesday to strike inside Russia prompted Moscow to lower the threshold for a possible nuclear strike, driving investors away from risky emerging assets toward safe havens such as gold.

Shares in Malaysia and Thailand declined 0.2% and 0.3%, respectively. Southeast Asia’s top-performing stock market in 2024, Singapore, eased from its 17-year high touched on Tuesday.

Junvum Kim, sales trader at Saxo Capital Markets, said once the Nvidia results are released, it will become clearer how escalations in Russia’s war in Ukraine are impacting the market.

Positive results from Nvidia will spur Wall Street, which could potentially slow down a strengthening US dollar, if not reverse it, Kim said.

A slowdown in the greenback would help Asian equities and currencies, while a favourable outcome from the chipmaker would be a boon for its suppliers from South Korea and Taiwan.

Regional currencies were rangebound with the Malaysian ringgit rising 0.2%, while the Taiwan dollar easing 0.2%.

Shares in Taipei fell 0.7% whereas the benchmark in Seoul added 0.4%.

Meanwhile, Philippine stocks extended gains, rising as much as 2.5% in their fourth consecutive winning session, with the peso trading flat.

The Philippine central bank governor said a third rate cut could be expected at the December meeting as Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas was still in its easing cycle.

Indonesian rupiah

Comments

200 characters

Asian currencies: Indonesian rupiah steady

NJHPP shutdown, Kanupp debt re-profiling: Consumers deprived of Rs60bn benefit: Nepra

Q1FY25: PD claims Discos’ losses drop 22pc

Un-registered rich people: FBR finalises plan to take action

State to protect country’s digital frontiers: COAS

There has been no ‘deal’ at all, claims PTI founder

SC says high courts do not have suo motu jurisdiction

Friendly nations: COAS visits IDEAS-2024, commends participation

‘Trial of civilians by military courts’: Body to approach JCP for one member for constitutional bench

EV policy draft finalised: minister

Aligning GSP+ programme with 5Es framework: Planning minister proposes a multi-pronged strategy

Read more stories