Balochistan: night travel on inter-provincial routes banned

QUETTA: Balochistan Transport Authority has issued a directive to vehicles operating on inter-provincial routes, advising them to avoid traveling at night to ensure safety and minimize potential risks.
Transporters have been encouraged to prioritize daytime travel, which is considered safer and more convenient.
Avoid traveling at night and prefer daytime journeys. Cooperate with the authority to ensure the safety of passengers and vehicles. Follow all issued instructions to prevent unnecessary hassles.
