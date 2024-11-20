AGL 40.16 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
AIRLINK 131.73 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.87%)
BOP 6.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.62%)
CNERGY 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-3.66%)
DCL 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.2%)
DFML 40.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.83%)
DGKC 84.08 Decreased By ▼ -1.66 (-1.94%)
FCCL 32.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2%)
FFBL 68.61 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (3.13%)
FFL 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.96%)
HUBC 111.76 Increased By ▲ 1.18 (1.07%)
HUMNL 14.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.19%)
KEL 5.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.38%)
KOSM 8.98 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (10.73%)
MLCF 39.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.6%)
NBP 60.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.36%)
OGDC 194.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.27%)
PAEL 26.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.09%)
PPL 155.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.03%)
PRL 26.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.52%)
PTC 18.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.4%)
SEARL 83.02 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-2.44%)
TELE 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (4.18%)
TOMCL 34.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.95%)
TPLP 8.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-4.45%)
TREET 16.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.65%)
TRG 62.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.65%)
UNITY 27.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.54%)
BR100 10,187 Increased By 2.5 (0.02%)
BR30 31,336 Decreased By -66.4 (-0.21%)
KSE100 95,546 Decreased By -310.2 (-0.32%)
KSE30 29,578 Decreased By -104.7 (-0.35%)
US stocks dip after mixed retailer results

AFP Published 20 Nov, 2024 08:05pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks declined early Wednesday as markets digested mixed earnings from retailers and awaited results from artificial intelligence titan Nvidia.

Big-box chain Target fell sharply after results, while home goods seller Williams-Sonoma rocketed higher. But the main event will be Nvidia’s results, which will come after the market closes and update the AI outlook.

About 15 minutes into trading, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was flat at 43,260.70.

The broad-based S&P 500 shed 0.4 percent to 5,895.79, while the tech-rich Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 0.5 percent to 18,892.39.

US stocks mixed on lingering rate cut concerns

“So much is riding on Nvidia beating expectations,” said Quincy Krosby of LPL Financial. “It would help underpin, yet again, the AI story, it would help say that it is viable as opposed to it’s slowing down.”

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday amid worries over Russia and Ukraine, but two of the three major indices finished positive.

Moscow had warned on Tuesday it would respond after Ukraine fired longer-range US missiles at its territory for the first time, as Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a nuclear threat on the 1,000th day of the war.

Comcast fell 0.7 percent after announcing plans to pool together cable network channels including CNBC and MSNBC in a spin-off, further denting the conventional cable news business.

