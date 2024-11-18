AGL 40.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.5%)
AIRLINK 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.5%)
BOP 6.69 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.3%)
CNERGY 4.51 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.35%)
DCL 8.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.03%)
DFML 41.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.29%)
DGKC 85.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.58%)
FCCL 33.11 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.69%)
FFBL 66.10 Increased By ▲ 1.72 (2.67%)
FFL 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.52%)
HUBC 111.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.2%)
HUMNL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 5.17 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.58%)
KOSM 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
MLCF 40.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.3%)
NBP 60.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.93%)
OGDC 194.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.04%)
PAEL 26.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.71%)
PIBTL 7.37 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.24%)
PPL 153.79 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (0.73%)
PRL 26.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
PTC 17.18 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (6.44%)
SEARL 85.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
TELE 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.3%)
TOMCL 34.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.08 (-5.7%)
TPLP 8.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TREET 16.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
TRG 62.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.3%)
UNITY 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.99%)
BR100 10,112 Increased By 26 (0.26%)
BR30 31,188 Increased By 17.5 (0.06%)
KSE100 94,996 Increased By 232 (0.24%)
KSE30 29,481 Increased By 71 (0.24%)
Nov 18, 2024
Markets

US stocks mixed on lingering rate cut concerns

AFP Published 18 Nov, 2024 08:04pm

NEW YORK: Wall Street stocks saw a mixed start to trading Monday, on expectations that the Federal Reserve is not in a rush to lower interest rates further while analysts eye earnings reports.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2 percent to 43,354.99, while the broad-based S&P 500 Index was flat at 5,868.25.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index crept up 0.1 percent to 18,701.36.

“We had the post-election rally two weeks ago and then last week, sellers showed up and they erased the post-election rally,” said Adam Sarhan of 50 Park Investments.

Wall Street Week Ahead: Nvidia results in focus as stock market’s election boost stalls

After a quick resolution of the US presidential election, stocks finished at fresh records on November 8.

But this has since faded and markets are “being tested to see if this is a one-off” or if selling will continue, Sarhan added.

Last Friday, stocks closed lower after Fed Chair Jerome Powell signaled the central bank was in no rush to lower rates.

This week, investors will be eyeing chip titan Nvidia’s earnings results, due to be released Wednesday. In particular, they will be looking for clues on demand for its AI chips.

As President-elect Donald Trump announces key appointments in his next administration before he returns to the White House in January, markets are also watching for his nomination of Treasury Secretary.

Among individual companies, Tesla shares surged 7.5 percent early Monday on a report that the Trump administration hopes to ease regulations on self-driving vehicles.

Wall Street

