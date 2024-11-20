PM calls for shunning ‘politics of agitation’

ISLAMABAD: As the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is set to hold a protest rally in Islamabad on November 24, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday called for shunning the politics of agitation for the sake of country’s economic and political stability.

Speaking at a meeting of National Action Plan’s apex committee, which was attended by federal cabinet, provincial chief ministers, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Asim Munir, and senior government officials, the prime minister said that those staging sit-ins must know that these protests are counterproductive.

“I would like to urge the people who are planning to protest to think whether these sit-ins and long marches benefit the country in any way. I think these are harmful for the prosperity of the country,” he added.

He said that the country’s economy was gradually heading towards stability due to the collective efforts of the federation, provinces, institutions and Gen Asim Munir.

“Political and economic stability are interlinked and we all must play our due role to strengthen the economy. Economic and political stability is vital for the country’s progress and prosperity,” he added.

Sharif was all praise for the provinces for their support to the federal government for securing $7billion International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package.

Addressing the key meeting, he reaffirmed government’s firm resolve to wipe out the menace of terrorism, adding, “We have no other choice, but to crush the terrorist elements for peace and progress of the country.”

About the recent wave of terror activities in the country especially in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that it is the biggest challenge for which “we all should join hand.”

“The menace was eradicated back in 2018 due to sacrifices rendered by people and security personnel through a consensus plan,” he added.

Expressing satisfaction over the improved economic indicators, he said the country’s stock exchange had touched the historic peak level, while inflation has come down to a single digit and the key policy rate reduced from 22 per cent to 15 per cent.

As the country is facing internet slowdown after the government set up a national firewall, the prime minister claimed record increase in IT exports and also insisted there is significant surge in remittances. He said that efforts were under way to enhance tax base and emphasised that they have to address the issue of leakages and massive evasion to free the country from debt. A statement issued by the PM Office said that the agenda of the meeting focused on the “Reinvigorating Pakistan’s Counter Terrorism (CT) Campaign”.

The participants were briefed on the evolving security landscape and the measures being taken to counter terrorism and other critical challenges, including general law and order situation, actions against efforts to stoke sub-nationalism, religious extremism, tackling the illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus, subversion and disinformation campaigns, among other issues.

The committee highlighted the necessity of a unified political voice and a cohesive national narrative to effectively address these multifaceted challenges.

It was emphasised that political support across party lines and complete national consensus are critical to reinvigorating the national CT campaign under the framework of vision Azm-e-Istehkam.

The statement said that revitalisation of National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) and establishment of national and provincial intelligence fusion and threat assessment centre was also agreed upon.

A whole-of-system approach was adopted, incorporating diplomatic, political, informational, intelligence, socio-economic, and military efforts to address these issues comprehensively.

Specific emphasis was placed on strengthening collaboration between federal and provincial governments and between relevant institutions and ministries to ensure seamless execution of the CT campaign.

It was decided to establish district coordination committees under the provincial apex committees to ensure implementation of directions received from federal and provincial governments.

The forum demonstrated political resolve to dismantle ecosystem of illegal spectrum and crime-terror nexus.

The participants also approved a comprehensive military operation against terrorist organisations operating in Balochistan including the Majeed Brigade, BLA, BLF and BRAS who are targeting innocent civilians and foreign nationals to scuttle Pakistan’s economic progress by creating insecurity at the behest of hostile external powers.

The COAS reiterated the Pakistan Army’s unwavering resolve to eliminate all threats to national security and provide robust support to the government’s initiatives aimed at ensuring peace and stability.

At the conclusion, the prime minister directed all stakeholders to pursue the outlined initiatives with vigour, ensuring their timely implementation. He underscored the importance of sustained, coordinated efforts to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, ensure the safety of its citizens, and reinforce economic and social stability.

The sources privy to the meeting told Business Recorder that Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur finally broke the silence over what he called “unjust and illegal” incarceration of PTI founding chairman Imran Khan for over a year now, before the apex committee.

