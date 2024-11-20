AGL 40.70 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.67%)
Gold prices rise

Recorder Report Published 20 Nov, 2024 07:36am

KARACHI: The local gold prices witnessed a big gain on Tuesday after the global rates crossed $ 2600 per ounce, traders said.

Gold prices soared by Rs 3,600 and Rs 3,086, trading at Rs 273,500 per tola and Rs 234,482 per 10 grams, respectively. On the world market, gold bullion value surged by $ 36, reaching $ 2,623 per ounce while silver was available for just over $ 31 per ounce.

Domestically, silver prices held firm at Rs 3,250 per tola and Rs 2,786 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

